OUR PICKS How to Build a Hurricane-Proof House | The Future of Critical Raw Materials | From Battlefield to Homefront, and more

Published 11 July 2024

· The Future of Critical Raw Materials: How Ukraine Plays a Strategic Role in Global Supply Chains

Ukraine holds immense potential as a major global supplier of critical raw materials essential for industries such as defense, high-tech, aerospace, and green energy · US, Mexico Agree to New Rules on Chinese Steel, Aluminum Imports

Steel arriving from Mexico can qualify for duty-free benefits only if it is melted and poured in Mexico · From Battlefield to Homefront: Leveraging Military Innovation for Civilian Emergency Response

Advancements developed by the military were born out of conflict and rigorously tested under extreme conditions · How Simplifying Crisis Management with Venn Diagrams Can Save Lives

It’s not a matter of if, but Venn: an emergency management perspective · We Still Don’t Know What to Do with the Endless Stream of Trump Lies

It’s not just that he’s making things up, but that he’s distracting us from very real, very consequential problems · How to Build a Hurricane-Proof House

In the face of longer hurricane seasons filled with more powerful storms, homeowners are turning to new designs and stronger materials to ensure the resilience of their property · The Unipole in Twilight

American strategy from 9/11 to the present

The Future of Critical Raw Materials: How Ukraine Plays a Strategic Role in Global Supply Chains (Nataliya Katser-Buchkovska, World Economic Forum)

Geopolitical challenges, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China-US competition, elections and the war in Israel, significantly impact the global supply chain, especially critical raw materials vital for traditional industries, defense, high-tech sectors, aerospace and green energy.

Democracies rely on essential critical raw materials such as nickel, lithium and aluminum. The market for critical minerals has doubled to over $320 billion in the last five years and is expected to double again in the next five.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Ukraine holds immense potential as a major global supplier of critical raw materials essential for these high-profile industries. With vast reserves of minerals, Ukraine can significantly contribute to the global supply chain for many or all of them.

The disruption caused by the Russian invasion and competing suppliers such as China has highlighted the need for resilient and diversified supply chains. This has prompted the European Union (EU) and the United States to adopt strategies to reduce dependency on non-democratic regimes. Leveraging Ukraine’s resources can bolster these efforts, driving Europe’s green transition and supporting Ukraine’s post-war recovery.

US, Mexico Agree to New Rules on Chinese Steel, Aluminum Imports (VOA News)

The United States on Wednesday unveiled stricter rules on steel and aluminum imports in coordination with Mexico as part of an effort to prevent Chinese-made goods from circumventing tariffs.

According to the new rules outlined by White House officials, steel arriving from Mexico can qualify for duty-free benefits only if it is melted and poured in Mexico, the United States or Canada. Aluminum goods imported from Mexico must not contain primary aluminum that is smelt or cast in China, Russia, Belarus or Iran.

“These actions fix a major loophole that the previous administration failed to address, and that countries like China use to avoid U.S. tariffs by shipping their products through Mexico,” White House national economic adviser Lael Brainard told reporters.

Steel imports that fail to meet these standards will face a 25% tariff, and aluminum imports will face a 10% tariff.