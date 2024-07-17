OUR PICKS The Cost of Illegal Immigration | Misdiagnosing Extremism | Pentagon Playing Catch Up on Nuclear Protection, and more

Published 17 July 2024

· Pentagon Playing Catch Up After Years Neglecting Nuclear Protection

Listening to a handful of government experts at a recent presentation who did have access to the classified report, its overall conclusions must be alarming · The Cost of Illegal Immigration

The evidence indicates that illegal immigrants are almost certainly a net drain on our public fisc — but not for the reasons many activists put forth · Misdiagnosing Extremism

The Biden administration has identified domestic violent extremism as an increasingly significant threat to national security, but what constitutes extremism, however, is far from clear · Border Arrests Plunge 29% in June to the Lowest of Biden’s Presidency

Pentagon Playing Catch Up After Years Neglecting Nuclear Protection (Stew Magnuson, National Defense)

The Army Science Board in September completed work on a report, “An Independent Assessment of the Army’s Ability to Fight and Win on a Nuclear Battlefield.”

Its conclusions were not revealed to the public and are available to read only on classified networks. But listening to a handful of government experts at a recent presentation who did have access to the report, its overall conclusions must be alarming.

Craig Campbell, principal director in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Threat Reduction and Arms Control, said if a nuclear fight did break out overseas in regions such as Europe or the Indo-Pacific, it would be a bad day for U.S. forces.

“We may be able to operate in the United States, but we would not be able to operate in Eucom, Indo-Pacom or any other combatant commands. We would fail. That’s where we’re at,” he said at the spring meeting of the National Defense Industrial Association’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Division.

“We have gaps that are much broader and gaps that span the breadth of the … environment from doctrine, operations to materiel,” he said.

The Cost of Illegal Immigration (Steven A. Camarota, National Affairs)

The chaos at the border in recent years has cast into stark relief one of the central issues surrounding illegal immigration: its fiscal costs. Unfortunately, most discussions on the subject tend to be filled with misconceptions, half-truths, and even outright falsehoods. The evidence indicates that illegal immigrants are almost certainly a net drain on our public fisc — but not for the reasons many activists put forth.

Illegal immigrants are a net fiscal drain not because they are illegal per se. Nor is it because they are freeloaders or welfare cheats, or because they don’t pay any taxes. (Cont.)