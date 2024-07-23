WORLD ROUNDUP Who Will Fill Europe’s Leadership Vacuum? | Why Is Xi Jinping Building Secret Commodity Stockpiles? | A U.K. Deportation Plan Cost $900 Million. Only Four People Left, and more

Published 23 July 2024

Who Will Fill Europe’s Leadership Vacuum? (Bart M. J. Szewczyk, Foreign Policy)

The recent elections to the European Parliament and French National Assembly shook the political landscape in Europe. Though the European Union’s center has held, its power base has shifted. The rise of the far right in France and Germany has eviscerated the government in Paris and enfeebled the one in Berlin, paralyzing the duo that traditionally stood at the center of EU decision-making. Before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could be confirmed by the European Parliament for another five-year term on July 18, she first had to negotiate with right-wing parliamentarians and Italy’s populist prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Europe has a leadership vacuum as it faces its biggest war and security crisis since 1945. Who will pick up the baton in shaping foreign policy? Around which strategic approach will EU members rally? There are three candidates at present.

A U.K. Deportation Plan Cost $900 Million. Only Four People Left. (Megan Specia, New York Times)

The previous British government spent far more than previously announced on a contentious plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, it was announced on Monday.

The policy, which called for sending asylum seekers to the African nation for processing and resettlement, was championed by successive Conservative prime ministers as their flagship plan to tackle irregular migration.

But no asylum seekers were ever deported to Rwanda under the initiative. Four people were put on planes to the central African nation this year, but they were asylum seekers who went voluntarily after being offered £3,000 each.

The policy cost the government some £700 million, or just over $900 million, Britain’s new home secretary, Yvette Cooper, told Parliament on Monday.

“It is the most shocking waste of taxpayers’ money I’ve ever seen,” Ms. Cooper, whose office is responsible for overseeing immigration, told lawmakers.

The previous government, she said, planned to spend more than £10 billion on the plan in total over a six-year period. “They did not tell Parliament that,” Ms. Cooper.

Anjem Choudary Nicknamed Hurricane After Osama bin Laden (Martin Evans, The Telegraph)

Hate preacher Anjem Choudary nicknamed a hurricane that hit America after Osama bin Laden while he was running a banned terrorist group. (Cont.)