WORLD ROUNDUP Will Hamas Turn from War to Politics? | U.K. Police Braced for Further Disorder | Hope Alongside Further Tensions in the Indo-Pacific, and more

Published 1 August 2024

· U.K. Police Braced for Further Disorder as Far-Right Plan Rallies

After two nights of protests fueled by false rumors spread online, the prime minister announced crackdown on ‘far-right thugs’ · Will Hamas Turn from War to Politics?

The assassination of its political leader poses a string of dilemmas · A Hezbollah War Would Be Israel’s Biggest Challenge in Decades

The militant group is experienced, well-armed, and prepared · The Red Sea Crisis has Consolidated Houthi Control over Yemen

Houthi behavior has led to increased dependence on Iran and less hope for an end to Yemen’s decade-long civil war · Water Wars: Glimmers of Hope Alongside Further Tensions in the Indo-Pacific

China and Philippines agree on resupply missions; Philippines builds more runways; Western powers deepen security engagement with Asian partners; and more

U.K. Police Braced for Further Disorder as Far-Right Plan Rallies (Fiona Hamilton, Shayma Bakht, Steven Swinford, Aubrey Allegretti, The Times)

Police are preparing for more violent disorder this weekend as far-right activists plan to hold weekend rallies in at least eight towns and cities across the UK.

Posters shared on Telegram, the encrypted messaging app, and other social media channels call for “patriots” to take action, saying “enough is enough”.

Flyers are being circulated online for rallies in Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Belfast, Bristol and Hull. Some of them are urging people to congregate outside mosques.

Hundreds of rioters have already taken to the streets in London, Hartlepool and Manchester, fueled by disinformation about the incident and the suspect that was shared on social media. Several of the events were publicized by figures linked to Patriotic Alternative – which was last year accused by Michael Gove of promoting neo-Nazi ideology.

There has been widespread disorder after three girls — Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine — died after being stabbed while they were attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport. Two adults were seriously injured and eight other children suffered stab wounds, five of whom are in a critical condition.

Will Hamas Turn from War to Politics? (Economist)

On paper Ismail Haniyeh, assassinated in Tehran on July 31st, was Hamas’s supreme leader. When in 2022 he ran for a second term in that role, he was unopposed. But for the past ten months, since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7th, he has often looked more like a postman. The focus of leadership shifted to Gaza, while Mr. Haniyeh ran the political wing from Qatar. The decision to continue war or seek a ceasefire has lain with the Qassam Brigades, the military wing led by Yahya Sinwar. Mr. Haniyeh relayed messages.

In the short term the assassination tightens Mr. Sinwar’s grip. But more pragmatic Hamas types think his decision to mount the attack in October squandered two decades of state-building. They want to reconstitute Hamas as a political movement and an arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist group that is its ideological parent, rather than remain a band of jihadist guerrillas. (Cont.)