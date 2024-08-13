WORLD ROUNDUP India and Pakistan Brace for Rising ISIS Threat | The Existential Fears Driving Israel’s Aggressive Military Action | Britain’s Justice System Has Responded Forcefully to the Riots, and more

Published 13 August 2024

Haqqani Network Poses a Low Threat to the United States (Naveen Khan And Sayed, HSToday)

he Haqqani Network under its founder Jalaluddin Haqqani was historically unconcerned with global jihadism, confining its operations to Afghanistan. Now under Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Network has well-established globalized organizational and operational ties. Notwithstanding its multiple external capabilities, the Haqqani Network lacks the motivation to attack the US, its DIME interests, and its allies as it has nothing to gain but everything to lose from it.

India and Pakistan Brace for Rising ISIS Threat (Tom O’Connor, Newsweek)

Officials from India and Pakistan have told Newsweek that they are preparing for an uptick in threats posed by one of the most dangerous arms of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) whose resurgent campaign has already brought heightened bloodshed to South Asia and beyond.

But as ISIS’ self-styled Khorasan province, often referred to as ISIS-K or ISIL-K, looks to entrench and expand by exploiting local grievances and mistrust among governments, officials from the two nuclear-armed rival nations also cast blame on one other’s country for allegedly having a hand in fostering the conditions that have allowed the militants to take hold in their shared region.

Evidence of ISIS-K’s attempts to target South Asia could be seen in recent publications. The June issue of the ISIS-K-linked Al-Azaim Foundation’s Voice of Khurasan magazine carried a cover story accusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of being “hostile to Islam,” calling on Muslims to “revolt against them.”

Majority-Hindu India is home to the world’s largest population of nearly 1.5 billion people, including a sizable minority of more than 200 million Muslims. ISIS-K rhetoric has also sought to target an additional 240 million Muslims that constitute the overwhelming majority of neighboring Pakistan, stepping up its Urdu-language media along with deadly attacks on the ground.

Britain’s Justice System Has Responded Forcefully to the Riots (Economist)

The protests and riots that marred Britain in early August seem to have abated, though the government remains on high alert. Some may have been put off by large counter-protests; the handful who turned out for follow-up events on August 7th were vastly outnumbered. But more important has been the swift and forceful response of the police, prosecutors and the courts, as seen in Mr. Parlour’s five-day journey from his keyboard to the clink. (Cont.)