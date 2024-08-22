AI To Win the AI Race, China Aims for a Controlled Intelligence Explosion

By Nathan Attrill

Published 22 August 2024

China’s leader Xi Jinping has his eye on the transformative forces of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the country’s economy and society in the coming decades. But the disruptive, and potentially unforeseen, consequences of this technology may be more than the party-state can stomach.

While there are signs that the leadership is considering loosening the grip in this space, the Chinese Communist Party’s instincts towards overregulation, ideological conformity, and cautious incrementalism could stand in the way of China’s ambitions for global supremacy in AI.

Xi has made AI a strategic priority and wants its development to move quickly. Clearly frustrated by the perceived slow pace of China’s innovation and technological progress, Xi focused the third plenum meeting of the CCP on ways to accelerate his version of ‘Chinese modernization’. At a politburo study session in January this year, he said he wanted China to ‘break away from the traditional economic growth model and productivity development path’ it has been on for the past 40 years.

To do this, Xi wants China to harness ‘new quality productive forces’ that will drive disruptive breakthroughs and not merely produce incremental improvements on existing technologies. Xi wants to encourage great technological leaps forward that will have a ‘profound impact on global economic and social development and the progress of human civilization’, according to a letter he sent to the 2024 World Intelligence Expo in June this year.

He also sees AI playing a central role in advancing China’s military power by pushing the People’s Liberation Army through multiple stages of military-technological development simultaneously rather than sequentially.

China hopes to acquire ‘leapfrog’ technology, particularly in military AI, which it hopes can change the military balance of power by giving the PLA an overwhelming edge. Debates about the future potential of AI by military analysts in China focus on developing the PLA’s ‘intelligentised warfare’ capabilities, referring to the aim of using AI to control the will of the enemy’s top decision-makers. If successful, AI has the potential to bring about revolutionary changes in the way militaries operate and warfare is conducted—comparable to mechanized warfare, information warfare, and even nuclear warfare.