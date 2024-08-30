WORLD ROUNDUP The Fall and Fall of Mahmoud Abbas | Why East Germany Is Such Fertile Ground for Extremists | Al Qaeda Expands Its Footprint in Afghanistan, and more

Published 30 August 2024

· Why East Germany Is Such Fertile Ground for Extremists

The Alternative for Germany is set for record-breaking performances in coming state elections · Why Australia Is Not Yet a Critical Minerals Powerhouse

A string of lithium and nickel mines have closed this year · Al Qaeda Expands Its Footprint in Afghanistan

The Taliban aren’t cracking down, and terror groups are having a moment · America Is More Desperate for a Cease-Fire Than Israel and Hamas

How the U.S. election calendar is affecting the Middle East peace talk · The Fall and Fall of Mahmoud Abbas

How the Palestinian leader prioritized a peace deal over domestic political unity—and got neither

Why East Germany Is Such Fertile Ground for Extremists (Economist)

The Brandmauer (firewall) other parties have erected around the AfD means it has no chance of finding the partners it would need to govern. But another populist outfit, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), is primed to join the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in an ideologically bizarre coalition in Saxony or Thuringia, or both. The BSW is named for its leader, who recently quit a hard-left party but whose positions on some matters (migration, Russia) resemble the AfD’s. “We’re fighting for those AfD voters who dislike unfairness,” explains Katja Wolf, the BSW chief in Thuringia. She offers the example of a family earning little more than the minimum wage observing refugees enjoying similar living standards on benefits.

Together, the AfD and BSW command almost half the vote in Saxony and Thuringia. They significantly outperform in the five states that used to comprise communist East Germany (excluding East Berlin, see chart 2). Almost 35 years after the Berlin Wall fell and Germany reunited, the populist tilt of parts of the east has reignited a rancorous debate across the whole country. “East-bashing” in some media is back in vogue, albeit with a twist: easterners’ harshest critics can sometimes be found among their own ranks.

In response some eastern intellectuals have revived the tendentious narrative that reunification was akin to western “colonization”, with assets stripped and westerners exported to run eastern state governments, universities and courts. (Some add that most AfD leaders, such as Mr. Höcke, are Wessis themselves.) On the ground, meanwhile, the mood is grim. “Since 1945 we have never had a situation like this…a campaign based so much on emotion and so little on facts,” says Bodo Ramelow, the leftist premier of Thuringia.

Why Australia Is Not Yet a Critical Minerals Powerhouse (Economist)

On the face of it, Australia should have a huge advance in the race for critical minerals. Its red center holds large reserves of the minerals and rare earths that are vital for green and military technologies. Its center-left Labor government wants to dig and process more of them. It should be the perfect match. (cont.)