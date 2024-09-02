ENERGY SECURITY Hydro School: Engaging the Next Generation in Hydropower Discussions

By Katie Carnahan

Published 3 September 2024

As one of the many clean energy solutions, hydropower offers a variety of benefits, including affordable renewable energy, generation flexibility and resilience, and flood control, to name a few. Adding hydropower-generating infrastructure to water supply systems or waterways can also bring a variety of community benefits, such as recreation, while avoiding some environmental impacts usually associated with traditional dams.

For Idaho National Laboratory (INL) researchers, success in technology development requires research and effective outreach. Outreach efforts include creating spaces where open dialogue about novel technologies and their positive and negative implications is encouraged. Education is vital to advancing more efficient, economic and environmentally friendly technologies while also empowering the communities these technologies serve with confidence to advocate for themselves.

As one of the many clean energy solutions, hydropower offers a variety of benefits, including affordable renewable energy, generation flexibility and resilience, and flood control, to name a few. Adding hydropower-generating infrastructure to water supply systems or waterways can also bring a variety of community benefits, such as recreation, while avoiding some environmental impacts usually associated with traditional dams.

“Understanding the benefits of hydropower, as well as its impacts both environmentally and socio-culturally, can be particularly important for historically underserved and underrepresented communities,” said Trevor Atkinson, lead on the project. “These communities have historically been excluded from decisions about energy development.”

Developing the Project

With funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office, INL researchers, some of whom are tribal members, have set out to engage with students of the federally recognized Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to talk about hydropower.

Atkinson recognized the cultural and historical significance of water to the Tribes and thought that students at the Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School in Fort Hall, Idaho, would benefit from introductory and culturally focused hydropower information. He also realized that the INL researchers had much to learn from the students regarding their traditional values and their perspectives on hydropower and other types of development.

Atkinson and team developed Hydro School, a summer camp consisting of two days in the classroom, one in the field and a final day visiting a hydropower plant in Idaho Falls.

“The goal of the camp was to help students understand important hydropower-related topics,” said Atkinson. “Discussion centered around the basics of hydropower, different technologies and applications, potential education and career pathways, and important cultural implications with the environment and tribal communities.”

A future in Hydropower

Hydro School began with introductory INL presentations about hydropower. An interactive game called Slow Motion Extinction allowed students to pretend to be fish to show how hydropower development can impact migration patterns.