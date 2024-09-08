ASIAN SECURITY South Korea and Nuclear Weapons

By Ranjit Kumar Dhawan

Published 9 September 2024

The constant threat of North Korean aggression and fears of abandonment by the United States of its security commitment to South Korea have been the primary reasons for Seoul’s nuclear ambitions. More recently, the deepening military alliance between North Korea and Russia has raised serious concerns in South Korea.

The increasing North Korean nuclear threats and fears of abandonment by the United States (US) of its security commitment in East Asia have led to anxieties among its allies in the region. The failure of North Korea’s rapprochement with the US under former President Donald Trump, and designation of South Korea as an ‘enemy state’ by Pyongyang in 2024 has further deteriorated the security situation on the Korean Peninsula. Earlier, in 2023 the South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol even argued that his country could develop its own nuclear weapons or may approach the US to redeploy nuclear weapons in South Korea.1 Although the development of nuclear weapons is still not the official policy of Seoul, the remarks by President Yoon are reflective of the security environment on the Korean Peninsula. In recent months, the public support for South Korea’s own nuclear weapons has also increased.2

Analysts, however, point to four key apprehensions with regards to South Korea developing its own nuclear weapons.3 Firstly, the development of nuclear weapons by South Korea might have a domino effect as the East Asian region may see a nuclear arms race and North Korea would further advance its nuclear capabilities. Secondly, it would be a costly affair for South Korea due to the withdrawal from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), expected international sanctions, and high costs of nuclear weapons development program. Thirdly, it would be safer and pragmatic for South Korea to continue living under the American ‘nuclear umbrella’ and security network. Fourthly, South Korea having its own nuclear weapons would not be acceptable to the US.