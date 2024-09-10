OUR PICKS More Scattered, More Technological Terror Landscape | The 3D-Printed Gun Movement | Yet Another Person Got Bird Flu, and more

· U.S. Facing More Scattered, More Technological Terror Landscape · What Right-Wing Influencers Actually Said in Those Tenet Media Videos · He’s Known as ‘Ivan the Troll.’ His 3D-Printed Guns Have Gone Viral. · What to Know About the FGC-9 and Other 3D-Printed Guns · Lawsuits, Rivalries, and Trolls: Examining the Behavior of the 3D-Printed Gun Movement · Elon Musk’s Misleading Election Claims Reach Millions and Alarm Election Officials · Yet Another Person Got Bird Flu. Now Should I Freak Out?

U.S. Facing More Scattered, More Technological Terror Landscape (Jeff Seldin, VOA News)

Leading terror groups like al-Qaida and Islamic State have found ways to recover and once again represent a serious and lethal threat.

What Right-Wing Influencers Actually Said in Those Tenet Media Videos (Tim Marchman and Dhruv Mehrota, Wired)

A WIRED analysis shows that right-wing stars like Tim Pool and Benny Johnson focused on topics like Elon Musk and supposed racism toward white people in hundreds of videos allegedly paid for by Russia.

He’s Known as ‘Ivan the Troll.’ His 3D-Printed Guns Have Gone Viral. (Lizzie Dearden and Thomas Gibbons-Neff, New York Times)

From his Illinois home, he champions guns for all. The Times confirmed his real name and linked the firearm he helped design to terrorists, drug dealers and freedom fighters in at least 15 countries.

What to Know About the FGC-9 and Other 3D-Printed Guns (Thomas Gibbons-Neff, New York Times)

Homemade firearms are spreading faster than governments can keep up. For many gun designers, that’s the idea.

Lawsuits, Rivalries, and Trolls: Examining the Behavior of the 3D-Printed Gun Movement (Rajan Basra and Nathan Mayer, GNET)

The broad 3D-printed gun movement has a strong libertarian ethos,

Elon Musk’s Misleading Election Claims Reach Millions and Alarm Election Officials (Sarah Ellison, Amy Gardner and Clara Ence Morse, Washington Post)

The X billionaire’s false posts about noncitizen voting spur officials to fact-check him, lead to requests to purge voter rolls, and add to worries about threats, election officials say.

Yet Another Person Got Bird Flu. Now Should I Freak Out? (Keren Landman, MD)

Experts are losing a little sleep over the latest Missouri case, but that doesn’t mean you should.