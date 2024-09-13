WORLD ROUNDUP Israel’s ‘Seven-Front War’ | The Making of a Chinese Spy | Alberto Fujimori Transformed Peru—for Better and Worse, and more

Published 12 September 2024

· Israel’s ‘Seven-Front War’ · Alberto Fujimori Transformed Peru—for Better and Worse · Netanyahu’s Other War · Iraq Touts Deal with U.S. to Withdraw Most Troops by 2026 · The Making of a Chinese Spy: How Beijing Turned Dissident Who Fled to U.S.

Israel’s ‘Seven-Front War’ (Amy Mackinnon and Jack Detsch, Foreign Policy)

Is Gaza just the opening battle in a war with Iran?

Alberto Fujimori Transformed Peru—for Better and Worse (Mitra Taj, Foreign Policy)

As president, he defeated the Shining Path guerrillas but also oversaw paramilitary death squads that massacred civilians

Netanyahu’s Other War (Gershom Gorenberg, The Atlantic)

Conflict in Gaza hasn’t put an end to Israel’s constitutional crisis.

Iraq Touts Deal with U.S. to Withdraw Most Troops by 2026 (Mustafa Salim, Missy Ryan and Abigail Hauslohner, Washington Post)

An official said the tentative plan would leave a small American force in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region to guard against Iranian-backed militias.

The Making of a Chinese Spy: How Beijing Turned Dissident Who Fled to U.S. (Richard Spencer, The Times)

Tang Yuanjun was once a leader in the China Democracy Party, but then his mother and his brother back home fell ill. Now he faces spying charges in the US