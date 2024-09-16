WORLD ROUNDUP Rethinking Economic Warfare with China | Israel and the Coming Long War | Germany Begins Expanded Border Controls to Control Migration, and more

· Could the Gaza War Revitalize Nuclear Non-Proliferation in the Middle East? · Rethinking Economic Warfare with China · Netanyahu Is Playing into Khamenei’s Hands · Biden’s ‘Escalation Management’ in Ukraine Makes the West Less Safe · Israel and the Coming Long War · Germany Begins Expanded Border Controls to Control Migration · The ‘Fabrications’ and Resignations that Plunged The Jewish Chronicle into Crisis · The Chinese Chipmaker at the Heart of the U.S.-China Tech War

Could the Gaza War Revitalize Nuclear Non-Proliferation in the Middle East? (Robert Mason, National Interest)

In hindsight, there never was a perfect time to advance an arms treaty in the region.

Rethinking Economic Warfare with China (Adam Leslie and Mariana Rosado-Rivera, National Interest)

Given China’s approach, the West must recognize the economy as a domain of war and take concrete steps to counter China’s economic warfare while preventing escalation to physical conflict.

Netanyahu Is Playing into Khamenei’s Hands (Dennis Ross, Foreign Policy)

Iran’s leaders are playing a long game. Israel’s leaders are not.

Biden’s ‘Escalation Management’ in Ukraine Makes the West Less Safe (Edward Hunter Christie, Foreign Policy

Washington should abandon a failed approach to Moscow that does not learn or self-adjust.

Israel and the Coming Long War (

To defeat Iran’s Resistance Axis, the IDF needs a new strategy—and a unified country

Germany Begins Expanded Border Controls to Control Migration (Bernd Riegert, DW)

Citing an overloaded asylum system, Germany on Monday started passport controls on all of its land borders to reduce irregular migration. Such measures are supposed to be the exception within the EU.

The ‘Fabrications’ and Resignations that Plunged The Jewish Chronicle into Crisis (Ed Cumming, The Telegraph)

The newspaper has lost credibility – and writers including David Baddiel – after a contributor was accused of making up Gaza war reports.

The Chinese Chipmaker at the Heart of the U.S.-China Tech War (Ana SwansonJohn Liu and Paul Mozur, New York Times)

Efforts by the Beijing-backed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, or SMIC, to break through innovation barriers have landed it in a geopolitical tech battle.