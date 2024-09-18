OUR PICKS Should Americans Still Worry About Terrorism? | The 2024 Election Is a Tinderbox | Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlet RT, and more

Published 17 September 2024

· Should Americans Still Worry About Terrorism on the Anniversary of September 11? · Trump, Outrage and the Modern Era of Political Violence · The 2024 Election Is a Tinderbox · How A.I., QAnon and Falsehoods Are Reshaping the Presidential Race · Election Deniers Want AI Cameras to Stream Footage of Ballot Drop Boxes · Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlet RT for Acts of ‘Foreign Interference’ · Nextdoor is an Essential Social Media Platform for Emergency Managers

Should Americans Still Worry About Terrorism on the Anniversary of September 11? (Mahmut Cengiz, HSToday)

there is a troubling rise in domestic, international, and state-sponsored terrorism simultaneously.

Trump, Outrage and the Modern Era of Political Violence (Peter Baker, New York Times)

The latest apparent assassination attempt against the former president indicates how much the American political landscape has been shaped by anger stirred by him and against him.

The 2024 Election Is a Tinderbox (Aaron Blake, Washington Post)

Violence and threats of violence, ugly rhetoric, coarse and partisan reactions to violence, and approval of “justified violence” all point to danger ahead.

How A.I., QAnon and Falsehoods Are Reshaping the Presidential Race (Stuart A. Thompson, New York Times)

Three experts on social media and disinformation share their predictions for this year’s chaotic election.

Election Deniers Want AI Cameras to Stream Footage of Ballot Drop Boxes (

An election conspiracy group has announced plans to livestream footage from ballot drop boxes and recruit sheriffs to help. Local officials are concerned about potential voter intimidation.

Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlet RT for Acts of ‘Foreign Interference’ (Niha Masih, Washington Post)

The U.S. recently imposed sanctions on RT’s parent companies, Rossiya Segodnya and TV-Novosti, accusing them of acting as an arm of Moscow’s intelligence operations.

Nextdoor is an Essential Social Media Platform for Emergency Managers (Dan Stoneking, HSToday)

Nextdoor neighbors can check in daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, and build real-world connections with those nearby – neighbors, businesses, and public services.

This Coastal Tribe Has a Radical Vision for Fighting sea-level rise in the Hamptons (Joseph Lee, Vox)

Next to some of the priciest real estate in the world, the Shinnecock Nation refuses to merely retreat from its vulnerable shoreline.