Exodus of Agents Left the Secret Service Unprepared for 2024 | Tools to Tackle Deepfakes and Election Lies in 2024 | The Truth About Immigration and the American Worker, and more

Published 3 October 2024

Trump Supporters Are Boosting a Clip of a Voting Machine Being Hacked. It’s Not What It Seems (Tess Owen and David Gilbert, Wired)

The machine hasn’t been in use for a decade—and the hacker who exposed a flaw in it says he has confidence this year’s election will be run properly.

Georgia’s Election-Law Problems Aren’t Legal Ones (Anna Bower, The Atlantic)

The issue is that they give room to bad-faith actors who will try to create mayhem in the days and weeks following November 5.

The Truth About Immigration and the American Worker (Rogé Karma, The Atlantic)

In many domains, the conventional wisdom among progressives is mistaken, oversimplified, or based on wishful thinking. The economics of immigration is not one of them.

License Plate Readers Are Creating a U.S.-Wide Database of More Than Just Cars (Matt Burgess and Dhruv Mehrotra, Wired)

From Trump campaign signs to Planned Parenthood bumper stickers, license plate readers around the US are creating searchable databases that reveal Americans’ political leanings and more.

Inside the Anti-Vax Facebook Group Pushing a Bogus Cure for Autism (David Gilbert, Wired)

Parents of newborns are reporting symptoms including diarrhea, twitching, and “complete toddler meltdowns” after giving them Pure Body Extra detox treatment.

An Exodus of Agents Left the Secret Service Unprepared for 2024 (Eric Lipton and David A. Fahrenthold, New York Times)

Punishing hours, dilapidated facilities and an ill-conceived retiree program left the agency without the personnel it needed in a year of threats and violence.

Presidential Immunity Has Clear Limits, Special Counsel Filing Says, and Trump Should Be Tried for Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election (Jennifer Selin, The Conversation)

While arguments related to the Trump case will take place in a courtroom, Congress has and will continue to have an underappreciated responsibility in defining and curbing presidential power.

New and Old Tools to Tackle Deepfakes and Election Lies in 2024 (Kenneth Parreno, Christine Kwon, Victoria Bullock, and John Langford, Lawfare)

How new statutory prohibitions and long-standing tort claims can combat pernicious election lies when voter intimidation laws fall short.