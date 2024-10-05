OUR PICKS Why Trump Is Lying About Disaster Relief | U.S. Migration Is More Complex Than Politics Show | Florida Communities Hit by 3 Hurricanes Grapple with Whether to Rebuild, and more

Published 5 October 2024

· No, Biden Didn’t Take FEMA Relief Money to Use on Migrants — but Trump Did · Why Trump Is Lying About Disaster Relief · Cybersecurity Head Says There’s No Chance a Foreign Adversary Can Change U.S. Election Results · Florida Communities Hit by 3 Hurricanes Grapple with Whether to Rebuild · U.S. Migration Is More Complex Than Politics Show · Budget Restrictions, Staff Issues and AI Are Threats to States’ Cybersecurity · CBP, ICE, and TSA Did Not Fully Assess Risks Associated with Releasing Noncitizens without Identification into the United States and Allowing Them to Travel on Domestic Flights · Thwarting Disinformation/Misinformation and Foreign Actor Influence through a Strategic and Coordinated Response · Evolving Aviation Threats and the Impact on our AVSEC Systems Are We Ready? · Anonymous Answers: How Can We Manage Infohazards in Biosecurity? · CBWNet Working Paper on Chemical Terrorism Threat Perceptions and CWC Review Conference Responses · Heritage Foundation Staffers Flood Federal Agencies with Thousands of Information Requests

No, Biden Didn’t Take FEMA Relief Money to Use on Migrants — but Trump Did (Glenn Kessler, Washinton Post)

Donald Trump falsely accuses President Biden of redirecting disaster funds, a budget maneuver Trump himself approved in 2019.

Why Trump Is Lying About Disaster Relief (Paul Krugman, New York Times)

In case you missed it, Trump has been trying to exploit the natural disaster for political gain, claiming he heard that the federal government — Biden — and North Carolina’s Democratic governor are “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas.” This claim has no basis: Major rescue and recovery operations are underway, and several governors of the affected states — including Republicans — have praised federal efforts. Trump said that Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, was “having a hard time getting the president on the phone.” On the contrary, Kemp said that Biden told him “that if there’s other things we need, just to call him directly — which, I appreciate that.”

But then, at this point, Trump’s campaign rests heavily on made-up stuff. And he clearly seems to believe that he needs new material, because the old material seems to be losing some of its effectiveness.

Cybersecurity Head Says There’s No Chance a Foreign Adversary Can Change U.S. Election Results (AP / VOA News)

State and local election officials have made so much progress in securing voting, ballot-counting and other election infrastructure that the system is more robust than it has ever been, said Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Florida Communities Hit by 3 Hurricanes Grapple with Whether to Rebuild (AP / VOA News)

The back-to-back hits to Florida’s Big Bend are forcing residents to reckon with the true costs of living in an area under siege by storms that researchers say are becoming stronger because of climate change.

U.S. Migration Is More Complex Than Politics Show (AP / VOA News)

The bottom line: Immigrants are coming and staying in this country through a mix of methods and programs that are not easily captured or acknowledged in political rhetoric, but fearmongering over immigration is nearly as old as the country itself.