Published 7 October 2024

· The Fog of Disaster Is Getting Worse · Johnson Won’t Say Biden Won in 2020, Raising Worries on 2024’s Process · As Lawmaker Claims Trump’s Shooting Was Inside Job, G.O.P. Indulges Him · Why Legal Experts Are Worried About a Second Trump Presidency · Police Seldom Disclose Use of Facial Recognition Despite False Arrests · The Problem with the Hurricane Category Rating · Far-Right Extremists Flee from Telegram to SimpleX Over Privacy Features · America Is Lying to Itself About the Cost of Disasters · More than 50 Jihadist Cases in 29 States Show ‘Persistent Terror Threat’

The Fog of Disaster Is Getting Worse (Juliette Kayyem, The Atlantic)

How a changing media environment, worsened by intentional attempts to deceive people, hampers the response to natural catastrophes

Johnson Won’t Say Biden Won in 2020, Raising Worries on 2024’s Process (Mariana Alfaro, Washington Post)

During a testy exchange on ABC News, the House speaker wouldn’t say Donald Trump lost in 2020, saying that the question was a “gotcha game” by the media.

As Lawmaker Claims Trump’s Shooting Was Inside Job, G.O.P. Indulges Him (Annie Karni, New York Times)

Representative Eli Crane, a first-term Arizona Republican, has emerged as the chief right-wing voice pushing conspiracy theories about the Trump assassination attempts.

Why Legal Experts Are Worried About a Second Trump Presidency (Emily Bazelon and Mattathias Schwartz, New York Times)

In a survey of 50 members of the D.C. legal establishment, many warn that Trump could follow through on his threats to prosecute his political adversaries.

Police Seldom Disclose Use of Facial Recognition Despite False Arrests (Douglas MacMillan, David Ovalle and Aaron Schaffer, Washington Post)

A Post investigation found that many defendants were unaware of the technology’s role in linking them to crimes, leading to questions of fairness.

The Problem with the Hurricane Category Rating (Aatish Bhatia, New York Times)

After Helene, it may be time to rethink how to communicate the risks posed by storms, especially extreme rain.

Far-Right Extremists Flee from Telegram to SimpleX Over Privacy Features (Ben Makuch, Guardian)

App that doesn’t require users’ emails or phone numbers secured over $1m in funding with help from Jack Dorsey

America Is Lying to Itself About the Cost of Disasters (Zoë Schlanger, The Atlantic)

Exceptional circumstances, too often repeated, cease to be exceptions.

More than 50 Jihadist Cases in 29 States Show ‘Persistent Terror Threat’ (Bethany Blankley, Center Suare)

A new report identifies more than 50 cases in 29 U.S. states between April 2021 and September 2024, including dozens of attempts to provide material support to Islamic designated foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs), ISIS, Hezbollah and al Qaeda, with individuals receiving military type training from ISIS and Hezbollah, and committing fraud.