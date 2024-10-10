WORLD ROUNDUP Iran Could Build a Nuclear Weapon Sooner Than You Think | Is Israeli Intelligence Back on Top? | Germany Is Hardening Its Supply Chains Against Chinese Control, and more

Published 10 October 2024

· Iran Could Build a Nuclear Weapon Sooner Than You Think · The Influence of the US Far Right on Ireland Is Growing · Israel Has These Four Options for Attacking Iran · Is Israeli Intelligence Back on Top? · Germany Is Hardening Its Supply Chains Against Chinese Control · Donald Trump Would Only Embolden Putin’s Evil Ambitions

Iran Could Build a Nuclear Weapon Sooner Than You Think (Gregory S. Jones and Henry Sokolski, Foreign Policy)

The history of other countries’ weapons programs shows that Tehran could complete and deploy a missile-deliverable warhead in a matter of months.

The Influence of the US Far Right on Ireland Is Growing (David Gilbert, Wired)

Former KKK members, the founder of the antisemitic Goyim Defense League, and a QAnon promoter are all advising Irish far-right communities, which are increasingly looking to the US for inspiration.

Israel Has These Four Options for Attacking Iran (Economist)

Its politicians, and some generals, are gung-ho that the moment has come.

Is Israeli Intelligence Back on Top? (David V. Gioe, Elena Grossfeld, and Marc Polymeropoulos, Foreign Policy)

The devastation of Hezbollah and Hamas has wiped away some of the stain of Oct. 7 failures.

Germany Is Hardening Its Supply Chains Against Chinese Control (Elisabeth Braw, Foreign Policy)

Berlin has finally realized a globalized world is also a risky one.

Donald Trump Would Only Embolden Putin’s Evil Ambitions (Michael Guest, National Interest)

The safety and security of Romania, Poland, and the Baltic countries, along with the well-being of its citizens, would be collateral damage to the sellout of Ukraine that Trump has all but promised.