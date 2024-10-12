WORLD ROUNDUP China Is Ready for War, America Is Not | The Peril of American Neglect in the Pacific | Iran’s Israel Strategy Has Already Changed, and more

Published 12 October 2024

· China Is Ready for War · America Isn’t Ready for the Wars of the Future · Iran’s Israel Strategy Has Already Changed · How JD Vance’s Plan for Ukraine Plays into the Hands of Putin · Far-Right Group Using Sports to ‘Build Militia’ · Wars Are Not Accidents · The Peril of American Neglect in the Pacific · Experts: Future of U.S.-South Korea Defense Cost-Sharing Deal Remains Uncertain · What Is Vietnam’s Strategic Narrative?

China Is Ready for War (Seth G. Jones, Foreign Affairs)

And thanks to a crumbling defense industrial base, America is not.

America Isn’t Ready for the Wars of the Future (Mark A. Milley and Eric Schmidt, Foreign Affairs)

And they’re already here.

Iran’s Israel Strategy Has Already Changed (Arash Reisinezhad, Foreign Policy)

Even if a broader war never breaks out, the region will never again be the same.

How JD Vance’s Plan for Ukraine Plays into the Hands of Putin (Joe Barnes, The Telegraph)

The strategy of Donald Trump’s running mate won’t be met with any fanfare in Kyiv

Far-Right Group Using Sports to ‘Build Militia’ (Daniel O’Donoghue, BBC)

An extreme right-wing group with links to a violent white supremacist collective has been recruiting young men to support its efforts to “revive” what it called England’s “warrior culture” by masquerading as a sports club, a BBC investigation has found.

Wars Are Not Accidents (Erik Lin-Greenberg, Foreign Affairs)

Managing risk in the face of escalation.

The Peril of American Neglect in the Pacific (Charles Edel and Kathryn Paik, Foreign Affairs)

To compete with Beijing, Washington must beef up its presence in the region.

Experts: Future of U.S.-South Korea Defense Cost-Sharing Deal Remains Uncertain (Young Gyo Kim, VOA News)

U.S. national security experts say it is unclear whether a new cost-sharing agreement with South Korea, hailed by the State Department as “a significant accomplishment,” will survive if former President Donald Trump returns to the White House next year.

What Is Vietnam’s Strategic Narrative? (Vu Le Thai Hoang and Ngo Di Lan, The Diplomat)

Vietnam’s evolving strategic narrative, as articulated by To Lam, reflects a nation at the crossroads of global affairs.

Behind the Scenes of U.S. Nuclear Diplomacy with India (Stephan Kieninger, The Diplomat)

New sources shed light on the United States’ diplomatic efforts after India’s nuclear tests in 1998.