WORLD ROUNDUP The Common Denominator Behind Africa’s Crises | How Far-Right Election Gains Are Changing Europe | An Anti-Ethiopia Alliance Takes Shape, and more

Published 18 October 2024

· A Heavy Blow to Hamas · Inside the Secret Oil Trade That Funds Iran’s Wars · The Common Denominator Behind Africa’s Crises · An Anti-Ethiopia Alliance Takes Shape · Domestic Policing Deployment and Public Trust in the Military · How Far-Right Election Gains Are Changing Europe

A Heavy Blow to Hamas (Kali Robinson, CFR)

Israel’s killing of Yahya Sinwar, suspected mastermind of the October 7 attacks, is a potentially crippling strike against Hamas and a major symbolic victory for the Jewish state.

Inside the Secret Oil Trade That Funds Iran’s Wars (Economist)

An investigation by The Economist uncovers a multi-billion-dollar, America-defying network.

How the Biden Administration Botched America’s Sanctions Against Iran (Economist)

With the financial deterrent undermined, only military deterrence is left.

The Common Denominator Behind Africa’s Crises (Howard French, Foreign Policy)

States are unable to ensure citizens’ well-being, but civil society is fighting back.

An Anti-Ethiopia Alliance Takes Shape (Nosmot Gbadamosi, Foreign Policy)

Egypt is aligning with Eritrea and Somalia to challenge what they perceive as Abiy Ahmed’s regional provocations.

Domestic Policing Deployment and Public Trust in the Military (Lindsay P. Cohn, Lawfare)

What do Americans think about domestic deployments?

How Far-Right Election Gains Are Changing Europe (Liana Fix and Sophia Winograd, CFR)

Advances by right-wing parties in recent elections in Austria and Germany could have a destabilizing effect on domestic politics, as well as normalize anti-migrant and Euroskeptic viewpoints in European politics. Mainstream parties are seeking new coalitions to keep radical parties out of power, but European Union (EU) migration policy is already moving toward tighter border measures throughout the region as well as an increase in deportation of asylum seekers. The changes also signal possible tougher debates on aid for Ukraine.