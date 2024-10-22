OUR PICKS A Culture of Conspiracy Haunts Arizona’s Elections | More Surface Warships or More Drones? Both, Please | The Disinformation Warning Coming from the Edge of Europe

Published 22 October 2024

· DHS Warns Law Enforcement Election Deniers May Attempt to Bomb Drop Boxes · A Culture of Conspiracy Haunts Arizona’s Elections · U.S. Wrestles with Aiding Allies and Maintaining Its Own Weapons Supply · More Surface Warships or More Drones? Both, Please. · Senate Report: How Private Equity ‘Gutted’ Dozens of U.S. Hospitals · The Disinformation Warning Coming from the Edge of Europe

DHS Warns Law Enforcement Election Deniers May Attempt to Bomb Drop Boxes (Dell Cameron and Tess Owen, Wired)

In a series of reports reviewed by WIRED, analysts at the Department of Homeland Security warn of a “heightened risk” of right-wing extremists carrying out attacks around the election.

A Culture of Conspiracy Haunts Arizona’s Elections (Economist)

America’s biggest swing county ramps up security before the vote.

U.S. Wrestles with Aiding Allies and Maintaining Its Own Weapons Supply (Helene Cooper and Eric Schmitt, New York Times)

Pentagon officials discuss whether the flow of assistance could be hurting the military’s ability to respond to a new conflict.

More Surface Warships or More Drones? Both, Please. (James Stavridis, Washington Post)

Militaries are undergoing a paradigm shift, but surface ships aren’t finished.

Senate Report: How Private Equity ‘Gutted’ Dozens of U.S. Hospitals (Bethany McLean, Washington Post)

Thanks to modern tricks of financial engineering, investors can prosper even when the underlying business is failing.

The Disinformation Warning Coming from the Edge of Europe (Morgan Meaker, Wired)

Moldova is facing a tide of disinformation unprecedented in complexity and aggression, the head of a new center meant to combat it tells WIRED. And platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Telegram, and YouTube could do more.

South Korea Threatens to Send Arms, Personnel to Ukraine (William Gallo, VOA News)

South Korea is renewing its threat to send weapons to Ukraine, days after releasing intelligence alleging that North Korea plans to deploy a large number of troops to support Russia’s invasion.

South Korea will consider sending Ukraine “weapons for defense and attack,” according to the Yonhap news agency, which cited an unnamed senior presidential official on Tuesday.

‘You Are Next’: Online Posts Show Islamic State Interest in Attacks on U.S. Ahead of Election (Ben Makuch, Gurdian)

Internet chatter and Oklahoma arrest of alleged would-be IS attacker indicate terror group’s planning