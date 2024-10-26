WORLD ROUNDUP Do Israel’s Assassinations Work? | What Will a Post-Xi China Look Like? | The Flesh-Eating Worms Devouring Cows, and more

Published 26 October 2024

· Do Israel’s Assassinations Work? · What to Know About the Chinese Hackers Who Targeted the 2024 Campaigns · In Deciding Whether to Retaliate, Iran Faces a Dilemma · Israel’s Limited Missile Strike on Iran May Be the Start of a Wider Assault · America Needs Clear Standards for China Tech Decoupling · The Flesh-Eating Worms Devouring Cows · Where Is the Massive Hezbollah Response to Israel’s Attacks? · What Will a Post-Xi China Look Like? · China’s Relentless Legal Warfare to Strangle Taiwan

Do Israel’s Assassinations Work? (Economist)

Why the conventional wisdom about decapitating Hamas and Hizbullah might be wrong.

What to Know About the Chinese Hackers Who Targeted the 2024 Campaigns (Devlin Barrett, New York Times)

A group that experts call Salt Typhoon is believed to be behind a sophisticated breach of major telecommunication companies that has taken aim at American leaders.

In Deciding Whether to Retaliate, Iran Faces a Dilemma (Steven Erlanger, New York Times)

If Iran strikes back at Israel, it risks further escalation at a time when its economy is struggling and its military is vulnerable. If it doesn’t, it risks looking weak.

Israel’s Limited Missile Strike on Iran May Be the Start of a Wider Assault (Economist)

Whatever Iran’s response to the attack, it carries risks for the regime.

America Needs Clear Standards for China Tech Decoupling (Vivek Chilukuri, Foreign Policy)

A new Washington consensus risks improvised and chaotic policy.

The Flesh-Eating Worms Devouring Cows (Economist)

The Darién Gap used to protect Central America. Not any more.

Where Is the Massive Hezbollah Response to Israel’s Attacks? (Daniel Byman and Skyeler Jackson, Foreign Policy)

The devastating bombardment anticipated by many has failed to materialize.

What Will a Post-Xi China Look Like? (Kevin Rudd, Foreign Policy)

Kevin Rudd on the fragility of Xi’s long-term ideological project.

China’s Relentless Legal Warfare to Strangle Taiwan (Jonas Parello-Plesner, Foreign Policy)

It’s high time to push back against Beijing’s increasingly successful efforts to delegitimize Taipei.