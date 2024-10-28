WORLD ROUNDUP Why Sinwar’s Death Matters | The Return of Total War | Indonesia Under Prabowo’s Leadership, and more

Published 28 October 2024

Taking the War to Hezbollah: What It Might, and Might Not, Achieve (Matthew Levitt, Lawfare)

Israel must learn from its 2006 war with Hezbollah to achieve its strategic objectives in this round of fighting.

Why Sinwar’s Death Matters (Raphael S. Cohen, Foreign Policy)

The Hamas leader’s demise closes the first act of the war and sets up what comes next.

Why This Year’s Nobel in Economics Is So Controversial (Howard W. French, Foreign Policy)

The award has elicited unusually strong criticism—and for good reason.

The Return of Total War (Mara Karlin, Foreign Affairs)

Understanding—and preparing for—a new era of comprehensive conflict.

Seizing the Moment in Indonesia Under Prabowo’s Leadership (Ahmed Charai, National Interest)

As Prabowo assumes office, the United States has a unique window to solidify its relationship with Indonesia. Formalizing defense agreements and critical minerals partnerships, supporting energy transitions, and encouraging Indonesia’s role as a diplomatic leader in the Muslim world can establish a robust and enduring partnership.

Will a Humiliated Iran Choose a Nuclear Bomb or a Love Bomb? (Economist)

How 30 years of strategy blew up in the regime’s face.

Voters Deliver a Historic Rebuke to Japan’s Ruling Coalition (Economist)

But the Liberal Democratic Party may still hang on to power.