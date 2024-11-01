OUR PICKS Facebook Is Auto-Generating Militia Group Pages | Emerging Technologies Shaping the Future of Border Security | An Election Denial Cesspool on X, and more

Published 31 October 2024

Elon Musk’s America PAC Has Created an Election Denial Cesspool on X (Vittoria Elliott, Wired)

The group has nearly 50,000 members, many enthusiastically sharing debunked claims about voting fraud. “It’s just an election denier jamboree,” says one expert.

U.S. Officials: Foreign Election Interference Could Get Worse After Nov. 5 (Michael Hirsh, Foreign Policy)

A new onslaught from abroad is expected as the votes are counted and certified.

A Brief History of Trump’s Violent Remarks (Isabel Fattal and Stephanie Bai, The Atlantic)

Here are 40 instances in which the former president incited or praised violence against his fellow citizens.

Facebook Is Auto-Generating Militia Group Pages as Extremists Continue to Organize in Plain Sight (Tess Owen, Wired)

Ahead of the election, anti-government militias are using Facebook to recruit, coordinate training, and promote ballot box stakeouts. Meta isn’t shutting their groups down and is even auto-generating pages.

Foresight Finds: Emerging Technologies Shaping the Future of Border Security (Robin L. Champ and Mark Bills, HSTody)

Exploring five trends transforming customs and border protection.