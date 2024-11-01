WORLD ROUNDUP Iran's Deterrence Vis-a-Vis Israel Weakened | Triple Trouble Awaits Mexico If Donald Trump Wins | China Built a $50 Billion Military Stronghold in the South China Sea, and more

Published 31 October 2024

Analysts See Iran’s Deterrence Vis-a-Vis Israel Weakened (Dale Gavlak, VOA News)

Recent attempts by Iran to establish deterrence through direct strikes on Israel have mainly failed, according to analysts, leaving the Islamic Republic more vulnerable to its prime foe. Israel’s recent retaliatory airstrikes on Iran are said to have dismantled all of Iran’s S-300 defense missile system. The strikes came in response to Iran’s October 1 ballistic missile attacks against Israel. Iran says it is still assessing damage from the strikes.

Israel Has Damaged or Destroyed Nearly a Quarter of Buildings in Lebanon’s South (Meg Kelly, Imogen Piper, Evan Hill and Abbie Cheeseman, Washinton Post)

More than 5,000 structures have been affected in border villages, including at least nine religious sites demolished in controlled explosions, a Post analysis found.

China Built a $50 Billion Military Stronghold in the South China Sea (Ellen Nakashima and Laris Karklis, Washington Post)

China has spent tens of billions of dollars turning farm fields and commercial seaports into military complexes to project power across thousands of miles of ocean it claims as its own.

Triple Trouble Awaits Mexico If Donald Trump Wins (Economist)

He detests its trade surplus, drug gangs and migrant flows.

Iran Needs a New National-Security Strategy (Economist)

Will it choose a nuclear bomb or detente with America?