OUR PICKS Election Violence Is Already Here | The Georgia Chemical Disaster Is a Warning | Disinformation Watchdogs Are Under Pressure, and more

Published 1 November 2024

Election Violence Is Already Here (Tess Owen, Wired)

With bombs, brawls, and stolen mail-in ballots already in play, the 2024 election is shaping up to be exceptionally chaotic. WIRED is tracking these incidents as they unfold.

A Russian Disinfo Campaign Is Using Comment Sections to Seed Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theories (David Gilbert, Wired)

A disinformation campaign is using the unmoderated spaces of right-wing news website comment sections to push its narratives.

When Politics Is About Hating the Other Side, Democracy Suffers (Economist)

Our study of worldwide data shows where negative partisanship is on the rise, and why.

How Election Deniers Sank a Security Conference in Georgia (Stuart A. Thompson, New York Times)

The gathering had nothing to do with the election. That didn’t stop conspiracy theorists from spreading falsehoods.

The Georgia Chemical Disaster Is a Warning (Hana Kiros, The Atlantic)

Climate change could mean more spills and fires. America isn’t ready.

Ahead of the Election, Social Media Platforms Have Given Up (Mkena Kelly, Wired)

If you thought 2020 was bad, decisions from Big Tech and the US government have led to an internet that’s even worse off.

U.S. Spy Agencies Issue New Warning on Russia’s Election Misinformation Campaign (Julian E. BarnesSteven Lee Myers and Arijeta Lajka, New York Times)

Three recent videos have sought to undermine confidence in the security of the vote.

Disinformation Watchdogs Are Under Pressure. This Group Refuses to Stop. (Steven Lee Myers and Stuart A. Thompson, New York Times)

Though a larger coalition of fact checkers has disbanded, a team of students and researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle is still working to document how lies online threaten to undermine this year’s presidential race.

Under Trump Immigration Policies, Elon Musk May Have Faced a ‘Bad Situation’ (Yeganeh Torbati, Washington Post)

Musk worked in the U.S. illegally when immigration enforcement was more lax. Trump has tried to punish people who break the same rules.