WORLD ROUNDUP Israel Is Keeping Open the Nuclear Option | Kim’s Costly Gamble | Plotting a Coup in Eastern Germany?, and more

Published 5 November 2024

· Israel Is Keeping Open the Nuclear Option · Israel’s UNRWA Ban is Long Overdue · Kim’s Costly Gamble: Why North Korea’s Ukraine Deployment Could Backfire · ‘Saxon Separatists’ Arrested for Plotting Coup in Eastern Germany · Flawed Holocaust Memorial Will Only Help Antisemites · Over £14bn Wiped Off AstraZeneca Amid China Fears

Israel Is Keeping Open the Nuclear Option (Economist)

It has prepared a path to hit Iran’s nuclear sites after America’s election.

Israel’s UNRWA Ban is Long Overdue (Carrie Filipetti, National Interest)

If the UN wants to be taken seriously as a source of aid to Palestinians, it should commit to overdue improvements in accountability and transparency in its aid organizations.

Kim’s Costly Gamble: Why North Korea’s Ukraine Deployment Could Backfire (Bruce W. Bennett, National Interest)

North Korea’s deployment of combat troops to Russia for Ukraine’s frontlines reveals Kim Jong-un’s desperation for cash but presents significant risks for his regime.

‘Saxon Separatists’ Arrested for Plotting Coup in Eastern Germany (Oliver Moody, The Times)

Extremists including an AfD politician are accused of planning for ‘Day X’, when the state would collapse and they would establish a dictatorship modelled on Nazism

Flawed Holocaust Memorial Will Only Help Antisemites (William Shawcross, The Times)

No leading British Holocaust scholar supports the project and several have spoken against it

Over £14bn Wiped Off AstraZeneca Amid China Fears (The Telegraph)

AstraZeneca suffered a £14bn share price hit on Tuesday after Chinese media reported more details about an investigation into the British drug giant.