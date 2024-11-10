WORLD ROUNDUP The American Global Order Could End | Israel’s War Aims in Lebanon Are Expanding | The 10 Foreign-Policy Implications of the 2024 U.S. Election, and more

Published 9 November 2024

The 10 Foreign-Policy Implications of the 2024 U.S. Election (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

What to think about Trump 2.0.

The World Faces Its Worst Trade Wars Since the 1930s (Economist)

Donald Trump’s re-election accelerates a crisis for globalization.

Israel’s War Aims in Lebanon Are Expanding (Economist)

It is hoping for political change as well as the destruction of Hizbullah.

The American Global Order Could End (Michael Schuman, The Atlantic)

U.S. voters wanted change. The world may pay the price.

The Strange History Behind the Anti-Semitic Dutch Soccer Attacks (Franklin Foer, The Atlantic)

Ajax, the Dutch soccer club that Maccabi Tel Aviv played before its fans were ambushed in Amsterdam, has long identified itself with Jews.