OUR PICKS When the Drone Threat Comes Home | Hacking Billion-Dollar Companies | ‘Make America Healthy Again’?, and more

Published 9 November 2024

‘Make America Healthy Again’ Sounds Good Until You Start Asking Questions (Yasmin Tayag, The Atlantic)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s health agenda is politically slippery.

Inside the Massive Crime Industry That’s Hacking Billion-Dollar Companies (Joseph Cox, Wired)

When you download a piece of pirated software, you might also be getting a piece of infostealer malware, and entering a highly complex hacking ecosystem that’s fueling some of the biggest breaches on the planet.

Drop-Off in Democratic Votes Ignites Conspiracy Theories on Left and Right (Stuart A. Thompson, New York Times)

There is nothing suspicious about the shift in Democratic fortunes. But partisans from across the spectrum are questioning the results, for different reasons.

National Academies Studies Impact of Active Shooter Drills and School Security on Student Well-Being (Matt Seldon, HSToday)

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has formed an expert committee to conduct a consensus study on the impact of active shooter drills and school security measures on the mental, emotional, and behavioral health of K-12 students. In recent years, schools across the United States have widely adopted active shooter and lockdown drills as part of their security protocols, with added measures including metal detectors and police presence on campuses. While these security measures aim to prepare and protect, questions have surfaced regarding their effects on students, especially in terms of mental health and well-being. This study will assess these impacts and provide recommendations for policies and practices that consider children’s diverse needs and aim to minimize any potential adverse effects on students and school staff.

When the Drone Threat Comes Home (Darrell Owens, National Interest)

The next war may not start with missiles or boots on the ground. It could begin with small, undetectable drones that rain destruction on America’s most vital infrastructure.