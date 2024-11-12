NOMINATIONS Trump Names U.S. 'Border Czar' to Oversee Migrant Deportations

By Ken Bredemeier

Published 12 November 2024

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has picked Thomas Homan, his one-time acting immigration chief, to serve as “border czar” and fulfill his campaign vow to deport large numbers of undocumented migrants, potentially millions, back to their home countries.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has picked Thomas Homan, his one-time acting immigration chief, to serve as “border czar” and fulfill his campaign vow to deport large numbers of undocumented migrants, potentially millions, back to their home countries.

Trump said on his Truth Social media platform late Sunday that the 62-year-old Homan would be “in charge of our Nation’s Borders,” south to Mexico and north to Canada. He added that he has “no doubt” that Homan “will do a fantastic, and long-awaited for, job.”

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders,” Trump wrote.

Trump is also set to appoint another immigration hard-liner, Stephen Miller, as deputy chief of staff for policy, U.S. news media reported.

“This is another fantastic pick by the president,” Vice President-elect JD Vance said of the prospect of Miller, 39, joining Trump’s nascent administration.

In another appointment, Trump named one of his staunchest Republican advocates in Congress, Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, to serve as the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, calling her “an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter.”

Stefanik, 40, arrived in the House of Representatives in 2015 as a political moderate but over time has emerged as a vocal Trump defender.

She drew national attention last year for her sharp questioning of Ivy League university presidents over antisemitism on their campuses in the wake of student protests against Israel’s conduct of its war on Hamas militants. Two of the academics, the presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania, stepped down in the fallout from the hearing.

Trump also is expected to tap U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, Reuters reported Monday, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations. Representatives for Trump and Rubio did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Trump has asked U.S. Representative Michael Waltz to be his national security adviser, The Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Waltz, a retired National Guard officer, has served as the chairman of the House Armed Services subcommittee on readiness and as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.