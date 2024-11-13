OUR PICKS Genetic Discrimination Is Coming for Us All | There’s Lots of Gold in Urban Waste Dumps | Future Uncertain for Chinese Migrants Without U.S. Visa, and more

Published 13 November 2024

· Trump’s Immigration Plans Could Bring an Economic Toll · ICE Started Ramping Up Its Surveillance Arsenal Immediately After Donald Trump Won · Genetic Discrimination Is Coming for Us All · There’s Lots of Gold in Urban Waste Dumps · Future Uncertain for Chinese Migrants Without U.S. Visa under Trump · US Overdose Deaths Down, Giving Experts Hope for Enduring Decline

Trump’s Immigration Plans Could Bring an Economic Toll (Lydia DePillis, New York Times)

Expelling noncitizens on a mass scale is likely to raise prices on goods and services and lower employment rates for U.S. workers, many economists say.

ICE Started Ramping Up Its Surveillance Arsenal Immediately After Donald Trump Won (Caroline Haskins, Wired)

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement put out a fresh call for contracts for surveillance technologies before an anticipated surge in the number of people it monitors ahead of deportation hearings.

Genetic Discrimination Is Coming for Us All (Kristen V. Brown, The Atlantic)

Insurers are refusing to cover Americans whose DNA reveals health risks. It’s perfectly legal.

There’s Lots of Gold in Urban Waste Dumps (Economist)

The pay dirt could be 15 times richer than natural deposits,

Future Uncertain for Chinese Migrants Without U.S. Visa under Trump (Tracy Liu, VOA News)

One of Trump’s top campaign promises was to make it tougher for migrants to enter the United States unlawfully.

US Overdose Deaths Down, Giving Experts Hope for Enduring Decline (AP / VOA News)

The decline in U.S. drug overdose deaths appears to have continued this year, giving experts hope the nation is seeing sustained improvement in the persistent epidemic.