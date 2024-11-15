OUR PICKS The Great American Microchip Mobilization | More Spyware, Fewer Rules | Guidance for AI in Critical Infrastructure, and more

· Tulsi Gabbard’s Nomination Is a National-Security Risk · The Great American Microchip Mobilization · The Conspiracy Theory That Elon Musk Stole the Election Using Starlink Is Everywhere Now · More Spyware, Fewer Rules: What Trump’s Return Means for US Cybersecurity · DHS Releases Guidance for AI in Critical Infrastructure

Tulsi Gabbard’s Nomination Is a National-Security Risk (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

The Senate can stop her.

The Great American Microchip Mobilization (Kelly Mcevers, Wired)

Under Donald Trump and Joe Biden alike, the US has been determined to “reshore” chipmaking. Now money and colossal infrastructure are flowing to a vast Intel site in Ohio—just as the company may be falling apart.

The Conspiracy Theory That Elon Musk Stole the Election Using Starlink Is Everywhere Now (David Gilbert, Wired)

The rapid spread of false claims about election fraud has experts worried. While not being promoted by politicians or the media, as similar claims were in 2020, the conspiracy theories are still gaining traction.

More Spyware, Fewer Rules: What Trump’s Return Means for US Cybersecurity (Eric Geller, Wired)

Experts expect Donald Trump’s next administration to relax cybersecurity rules on businesses, abandon concerns around human rights, and take an aggressive stance against the cyber armies of US adversaries.

DHS Releases Guidance for AI in Critical Infrastructure (Alexandra Kelley, Defense One)

The Department of Homeland Security worked with its diverse AI Safety and Security Board to develop a holistic approach for securing critical infrastructure that leverages AI technologies.