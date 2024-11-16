CHEMICAL SECURITY Preparing our Ports for the Future of Alternative Maritime Fuels

Published 16 November 2024

Fuels like ammonia will greatly reduce carbon emissions—better for the environment, but are they safe for our infrastructure? The Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) recently conducted a market research survey to assess hazards associated with alternative fuel production, storage, and transport at U.S. ports. High-risk ports could be the sites for future ammonia release tests that will inform preparedness and response.

The future of net-zero carbon emission fuel for the maritime sector is coming. According to a new S&T market research survey, by 2050 the global production of ammonia could double, if not triple, due to its potential as a net-zero carbon emission alternative to fossil fuels. After Singapore pioneered ammonia bunkering (filling a ship’s fuel tank), the American Bureau of Shipping has taken the first step towards developing bunkering in the U.S. While this is an exciting development, storage and handling and the production plants’ proximity to ports increase risks of large-scale spills of toxic ammonia gas—endangering workers, nearby communities, and the environment.

To better understand the chemical implications of switching fuel sources, S&T’s Chemical Security Analysis Center (CSAC) conducted a market research survey, “Market Landscape and Future Trends in Emerging Energy Industry at U.S. Ports,” through its Jack Rabbit (JR) Program, in collaboration with S&T partnership intermediary MilTech at Montana State University. The survey assessed hazards of alternative fuel production, storage, and transport at U.S. ports.

“Understanding port readiness to handle emerging fuels is critical to informing emergency plans before incidents occur. S&T wants to provide better support to disadvantaged areas around ports, where people often reside or work,” according to CSAC. “CSAC plans to increase awareness, build resilience, and reduce chemical incident and terrorism risks for people and the environment on both land and water. If preventive measures are not in place, spilled pressurized ammonia in water environments can be even more catastrophic than the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.”

Knowing the Chemical Security Risks Allows for Better Prevention and Preparation

The main goal of S&T’s survey, initiated two years ago, was to proactively assess chemical security risks posed by the projected use of ammonia and its derivative fuels: hydrogen, methanol, and ethanol. While clean energy offers numerous benefits, alternative fuels come with their own chemical hazards—ammonia is toxic, hydrogen is explosive and flammable, and ethanol is flammable—that are critical to consider when transporting and storing them. The survey demonstrated future large-scale use, including production and shipping volume, port infrastructure adaptability, and port authorities’ risk tolerance, and identified the most likely ports to transition to emerging fuels and build corresponding bunkering infrastructure.