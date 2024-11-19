WORLD ROUNDUP The Perils of Appeasing a Warlike Russia | On Migration, Europe Warms to Ideas Once Seen as Fringe | What an Even More Hawkish China Policy Could Look Like, and more

Published 19 November 2024

Ukraine Can, at Last, Use Its American Missiles inside Russia (Economist)

Joe Biden wants to send North Korea a message.

Philippines, United States Sign Military Intelligence-Sharing Deal (Reuters / VOA News)

The Philippines and the United States signed on Monday a military intelligence-sharing deal in a further deepening of defense ties between the two nations facing common security challenges in the region.

Germany, France Struggle to Secure Budgets, Risk Uncertainty (Andreas Noll, DW)

French lawmakers have rejected a draft budget for 2025, while Germany is also going into the new year without a final spending plan.

The Perils of Appeasing a Warlike Russia (Economist)

Finland’s cold-war past offers urgent lessons for Ukraine’s future.

Ukraine Is Now a Proxy War for Asian Powers (Jeffrey W. Hornung, Foreign Policy)

Judging by growing East Asian involvement, Putin’s war has already gone global.

A US Ban on Investing in Chinese AI Startups Could Escalate Under Trump (Zeyi Yang, Wired)

The Biden administration targeted Chinese companies developing frontier AI models, but Donald Trump could take a more sweeping approach.

On Migration, Europe Warms to Ideas Once Seen as Fringe (Jenny Gross, Steven Erlanger, and Christopher F. Schuetze, New York Times)

As in the United States, a decline in the numbers of migrants crossing borders has not stopped anti-migrant sentiments from gaining ground.

What an Even More Hawkish China Policy Could Look Like (Rishi Iyengar, Foreign Policy)

A new report lays out recommendations on artificial intelligence, trade, and investment as Trump prepares to take office.