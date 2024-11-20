OUR PICKS What will Donald Trump do about legal immigration? | It’s Not Normal for the East Coast to Be on Fire | What Going ‘Wild on Health’ Looks Like, and more

Published 20 November 2024

How Google Spent 15 Years Creating a Culture of Concealment (David Streitfeld, New York Times)

Trying to avoid antitrust suits, Google systematically told employees to destroy messages, avoid certain words and copy the lawyers as often as possible.

What will Donald Trump do about legal immigration? (Economist)

Highly skilled workers are already preparing for the worst.

It’s Not Normal for the East Coast to Be on Fire (Paige Vega, Grist)

Here’s why the November wildfires in New York and New Jersey are so alarming.

The Key to a Successful Trump Energy Agenda Is Electricity (Jason Bordoff and David R. Hill, Foreign Policy)

Rather than drill, baby, drill, it should be build, baby, build.

What Going ‘Wild on Health’ Looks Like (Olga Khazan, The Atlantic)

The potential consequences of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s most troubling ideas.

Anyone Can Buy Data Tracking US Soldiers and Spies to Nuclear Vaults and Brothels in Germany (Dhruv Mehrotra and Dell Cameron, Wired)

More than 3 billion phone coordinates collected by a US data broker expose the detailed movements of US military and intelligence workers in Germany—and the Pentagon is powerless to stop it.

Immigration Police Can Already Sidestep US Sanctuary City Laws Using Data-Sharing Fusion Centers (Lili Hay Newman, Wired)

Built to combat terrorism, fusion centers give US Immigration and Customs Enforcement a way to gain access to data that’s meant to be protected under city laws limiting local police cooperation with ICE.