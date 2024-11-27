OUR PICKS The Beginning of the End of Big Tech | Neo-Nazis Are on the March Across America | Leveraging AI-Assistive Tools to Increase Border Security, and more

Published 27 November 2024

· Why American Democracy Will Survive · The U.S. Is Calling Out Foreign Influence Campaigns Faster Than Ever · Neo-Nazis Are on the March Across America · The Beginning of the End of Big Tech · Border Militias Prepare to Assist with Donald Trump’s Mass Deportation Plans · The Technology the Trump Administration Could Use to Hack Your Phone · US Senators Propose Law to Require Bare Minimum Security Standards · Leveraging AI-Assistive Tools to Increase Border Security and Enhance Officer Wellbeing

Why American Democracy Will Survive (Eva Bellin and Kurt Weyland, Washington Post)

Students panicked after Trump’s win, but our research on autocracy points to democracy’s resilience.

The U.S. Is Calling Out Foreign Influence Campaigns Faster Than Ever (Lili Hy Newman, Wired)

The 2024 elections were a high-water mark for naming and shaming threat actors from foreign governments. There’s still work to be done, though, on how to attribute disinformation campaigns most effectively.

Neo-Nazis Are on the March Across America (Tess Owen, Wired)

A recent neo-Nazi rally in Columbus, Ohio, drew national attention—but it was just one of dozens that increasingly-emboldened white power groups have held this year.

The Beginning of the End of Big Tech (Meredith Whittaker, Wired)

From politicians to VC firms, everyone is falling out of love with the massive, money-oriented, global technology titans. In their place, we have the chance to build something open and trustworthy.

Border Militias Prepare to Assist with Donald Trump’s Mass Deportation Plans (Tess Owen, Wired)

Militias that patrol the US border with Mexico are thrilled that Donald Trump has been elected—and plan to be a “valuable resource” to the incoming administration, whether or not they’re asked.

The Technology the Trump Administration Could Use to Hack Your Phone (Ronn Farrow, New Yorker)

Other Western democracies have been roiled by the use of spyware to target political opponents, activists, journalists, and other vulnerable groups. Could it happen here?

US Senators Propose Law to Require Bare Minimum Security Standards (Jessic Lyons, The Register)

In case anyone forgot about Change Healthcare

Leveraging AI-Assistive Tools to Increase Border Security and Enhance Officer Wellbeing (Amit Kohli, HSToday)

The key to successful border security lies in integrating nuanced technology that enhances officers’ ability to identify and disrupt sophisticated threats while accounting for the complex stress of their roles and the disparate environments in which they operate. With CBP currently facing a shortage of 5,850 officers and anticipating a 400% increase in officer retirements by 2028, the need for assistive technologies has never been more critical. These workforce challenges, combined with increasing inbound travel, highlight the need for technology that boosts security for officers who put their lives on the lines every day guarding the U.S.’s front door.