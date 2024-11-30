WORLD ROUNDUP The World Is Losing the Fight Against International Gangs | How Israel Took on Hezbollah | Russia ‘Staggeringly Reckless Campaign of Sabotage’ in Europe, and more

Published 30 November 2024

· Tariff Threats Will Do Harm, Even If Donald Trump Does Not Impose Them · MI6 Chief: West Faces ‘Reckoning’ as War Fuels Radicalization · How Israel Took on Hezbollah: from Pager Bombs to Ground Raids · Labour to Toughen Migration Rules After ‘Shocking’ Figures · Russia Has Launched a ‘Staggeringly Reckless Campaign of Sabotage’ in Europe, Says MI6 Chief · The World Is Losing the Fight Against International Gangs · Javier Milei: “My Contempt for the State Is Infinite” · Xi Jinping Doesn’t Have an Answer for China’s Demographic Crisis

Tariff Threats Will Do Harm, Even If Donald Trump Does Not Impose Them (Economist)

The risk of a trade war is uncomfortably high.

MI6 Chief: West Faces ‘Reckoning’ as War Fuels Radicalization (Larisa Brown, The Times)

Sir Richard Moore, giving a speech in Paris on the future of the Entente Cordiale, said the threats facing Europe ‘could hardly be more serious.

How Israel Took on Hezbollah: from Pager Bombs to Ground Raids (Larisa Brown, The Times)

A mixture of military superiority and surveillance has crippled the Iranian-backed militia and paved the way for a ceasefire — but left destruction in its wake.

Labour to Toughen Migration Rules After ‘Shocking’ Figures (Matt Dathan, The Times)

Prime minister says he will take action after the ONS revised its total for the year to June 2023 up from 740,000 to 906,000.

Russia Has Launched a ‘Staggeringly Reckless Campaign of Sabotage’ in Europe, Says MI6 Chief (Dominic Nicholls, The Telegraph)

Putin won’t stop at Ukraine, warns Sir Richard Moore, as Kremlin espionage fears grow fueled by mysterious DHL plane crash in Lithuania.

The World Is Losing the Fight Against International Gangs (Economist)

Globalization and technological progress are leading to a boom in organized crime.

Javier Milei: “My Contempt for the State Is Infinite” (Economist)

Argentina’s president is idolized by the Trumpian right. They should get to know him better.

Xi Jinping Doesn’t Have an Answer for China’s Demographic Crisis (By Lizzi C. Lee, Foreign Policy)

A call for a “high-quality population” ignores the country’s real problems.