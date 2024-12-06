OUR PICKS How Fragile Is Our Vaccine Infrastructure? | Bring Back the War Department | US Secret Service Chief Touts Reforms, and more

Published 5 December 2024

· AI-Powered Robots Can Be Tricked into Acts of Violence · US Senators Vow Action After Briefing on Chinese Salt Typhoon Telecom Hacking · US Secret Service Chief Touts Reforms After Trump Assassination Attempts · CISA, NSA, FBI and International Partners Publish Guide for Protecting Communications Infrastructure · OpenAI Is Working With Anduril to Supply the US Military With AI · Lasers Are Making It Easier to Find Buried Land Mines · How Fragile Is Our Vaccine Infrastructure? · Bring Back the War Department · Biden Tees Up Trump with a Final China Chip Battle

AI-Powered Robots Can Be Tricked into Acts of Violence (Will Knight, Wired)

Researchers hacked several robots infused with large language models, getting them to behave dangerously—and pointing to a bigger problem ahead.

US Senators Vow Action After Briefing on Chinese Salt Typhoon Telecom Hacking (Reuters / VOA News)

U.S. government agencies held a classified briefing for all senators on Wednesday on China’s alleged efforts known as Salt Typhoon to burrow deep into American telecommunications companies and steal data about U.S. calls.

US Secret Service Chief Touts Reforms After Trump Assassination Attempts (Reuters / VOA News)

The U.S. Secret Service’s acting director told a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Thursday that he has overhauled the agency’s security practices after a gunman shot President-elect Donald Trump in July.

CISA, NSA, FBI and International Partners Publish Guide for Protecting Communications Infrastructure (CISA)

Actions enhance visibility and reduce potential entry points for PRC-affiliated cyber threats.

OpenAI Is Working With Anduril to Supply the US Military With AI (Will Knight, Wired)

The ChatGPT maker is the latest AI giant to reveal it’s working with the defense industry, following similar announcements by Meta and Anthropic.

Lasers Are Making It Easier to Find Buried Land Mines (Ritsuko Kawai, Wired)

The technology searches for buried objects by sending vibrations into the ground and measuring what comes back.

How Fragile Is Our Vaccine Infrastructure? (Hanna Rosin, The Atlantic)

Anti-vaxxers in government could do real damage.

Bring Back the War Department (Elliot Ackerman, The Atlantic)

If you want a clear strategy for winning wars, don’t play a semantic game with the name of the department that’s charged with the strategy’s execution.

Biden Tees Up Trump with a Final China Chip Battle (Rishi Iyengar and Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

New U.S. export controls on China—and Beijing’s immediate countermeasures—have set the tone for the incoming administration.