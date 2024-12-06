WORLD ROUNDUP The Problem with U.S. Diplomacy in Africa | Fresh Doubts About China’s Ability to Invade Taiwan | What’s Happening in Lebanon?, and more

Published 5 December 2024

Declassified Documents Show Romanian Elections Targeted By ‘Aggressive Hybrid Russian Action’ (RFE/RL’s Romanian Service)

Documents declassified by Romania’s security council on December 4 said the country was the target of an “aggressive hybrid Russian action” during recent election campaigns, including last month’s surprise victory of a pro-Russian far-right candidate.

What China Gains from Ban on Rare Mineral Exports to US (Arthur Sullivan, DW)

China has banned rare mineral exports like gallium and germanium to the US, intensifying trade tensions. The move threatens US tech and defense industries reliant on these materials.

EU Probes TikTok After Surprise Win in Romania Election (DW)

EU regulators have ordered TikTok to retain data related to Romania’s presidential election. Bucharest has released intelligence linking Moscow to surprise pro-Russian winner Calin Georgescu.

Why Are Tensions Flaring Between India and Bangladesh? (Murali Krishnan, DW)

A Bangladeshi consular building was attacked in India as Hindus in Bangladesh say they’re being oppressed under the interim government. But the communal tension in South Asia has deep historical roots.

What’s Happening in Lebanon? A Guide to the War-Torn Democracy (Jonathan Masters, CFR)

An array of domestic and foreign powers are vying for influence in Lebanon, including the Lebanese Armed Forces, Hezbollah, Israel, Iran, Syria, and the United States.

Examining Al Qaeda and ISIS’ Exploitation of Insecurity and Instability (Manohar Parrikar and Saman Ayesha Kidwai, IDSA)

Like in the past, ISIS has relied on cycles of upheavals to incite attacks against selected targets and consolidate its presence as a significant security threat.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Aims to Rebuild Longer Term Despite Israeli Blows, US Intel Says (Erin Banco, Reuters)

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been significantly degraded militarily by Israel, but the Iran-backed group will likely try to rebuild its stockpiles and forces and pose a longterm threat to the U.S. and its regional allies, four sources briefed on updated U.S. intelligence told Reuters.

Fresh Doubts About China’s Ability to Invade Taiwan (Economist)

How corruption in the PLA is changing the calculations of analysts.

The Problem with U.S. Diplomacy in Africa (Howard W. French, Foreign Policy)

Biden’s recent trip to Angola highlighted long-standing issues in Washington’s approach to the continent.