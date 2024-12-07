WORLD ROUNDUP The War on Terror Had an Unexpected Outcome | What Trump’s Tariffs Will Mean for China | Hungary’s Descent into Dictatorship, and more

Published 6 December 2024

· Hungary’s Descent into Dictatorship · Romanian Court Annuls Presidential Vote After Russian Interference Claims · Over Half of All Counter Extremism Referrals Are Children. · South Korean General Gives a Confused Account of a Failed Crackdown · The War on Terror Had an Unexpected Outcome · China and North Korea Throw U.S. War Plans Out the Window · The Folly of Ignoring Syria This Long · What Trump’s Tariffs Will Mean for China · Expert Q&A on South Korea: Martial Law and Its Aftermath

Hungary’s Descent into Dictatorship (Paul Hockenos, Foreign Policy)

How Viktor Orban pulled off the unthinkable.

Romanian Court Annuls Presidential Vote After Russian Interference Claims (Madalin Necsutu and Anthony Faiola, Washington Post)

Calin Georgescu won the first round of the election after being propelled by TikTok. Romania’s security services pointed to “Russian hybrid actions.”

Over Half of All Counter Extremism Referrals Are Children. (Liam Duffy, X)

Counter terrorism expert Liam Duffy: “Very few of those referrals will go on to be channel cases… Prevent was turning into a bit of a clearing house, where any kind of vulnerability is referred.”

South Korean General Gives a Confused Account of a Failed Crackdown (Choe Sang-Hun, New York Times)

The military has spent decades trying to rehabilitate its image and win public trust after a brutal past. Its role in President Yoon’s martial law raised a specter from that era.

The War on Terror Had an Unexpected Outcome (Hassan Hassan, New York Times)

Underlying the success of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is a crucial development: It has evolved from being part of one of the most brutal transnational jihadist movements in modern history to positioning itself as a nationalist force — and, for many, a stabilizing actor.

China and North Korea Throw U.S. War Plans Out the Window (Raphael S. Cohen, Foreign Policy)

The intervention of Asian powers in Europe nullifies decades of U.S. strategic planning.

The Folly of Ignoring Syria This Long (Arash Azizi, The Atlantic)

Leaving frozen conflicts unattended is not only shortsighted but potentially catastrophic.

What Trump’s Tariffs Will Mean for China (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

As the U.S. president-elect issues new threats, Beijing is already bracing for a shift.

Expert Q&A on South Korea: Martial Law and Its Aftermath (Victor Cha, Just Security)

South Korean protesters and opposition political leaders are calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign or be impeached over his shocking and short-lived declaration of martial law this week.