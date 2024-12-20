OUR PICKS Drone Sightings Highlight a Bigger Problem | America’s Bird-Flu Luck Has Officially Run Out | The Crusade Against Expertise, and more

Published 20 December 2024

Judges Increasingly Alarmed as Trump’s Jan. 6 Clemency Decision Nears (Kyle Cheney, Politico)

“The rewriting of the history of Jan. 6, 2021, is incredibly disturbing,” Judge Beryl Howell said.

Drones Spotted on America’s East Coast Highlight a Bigger Problem (Economist)

Unidentified objects can be dangerous, but not in the ways you might think.

Global Warming Is Speeding Up. Another Reason to Think about Geoengineering (Economist)

Reducing sulphur emissions saves lives. But it could also be hastening planetary warming.

America’s Bird-Flu Luck Has Officially Run Out (Yasmin Tayag, The Atlantic)

Bird flu has spread so widely that it was always going to make someone seriously sick.

Why the Salt Typhoon Hack Is Freaking Everyone Out (Rishi Iyengar, Foreign Policy)

Officials say hackers linked to China have unprecedented access to U.S. telecommunication networks.

The Crusade Against Expertise Part I (Don Kettl, Persuasion)

Battles for political responsiveness and proceduralism have undermined government’s ability to get things done.

The Crusade Against Expertise Part II (Don Kettl, Persuasion)

How “bureausclerosis” set the stage for a conservative counter-revolution.

