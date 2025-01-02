TERRORISM Vehicles as a Terrorist Weapon: History of the Last 20 Years

Published 3 January 2025

The last twenty years have seen dozens of terrorist attacks in which the perpetrators used a vehicle as a weapon.

Here is a detailed list of terrorist ramming attacks, focusing on significant incidents worldwide. Vehicle-ramming attacks have been used as a tactic by various individuals and groups, often targeting civilians, public gatherings, or crowded areas.

August 4, 2006 – San Francisco, California, USA

A man drove his SUV into pedestrians in San Francisco, killing 1 and injuring 18. The motive was unclear but linked to mental illness rather than organized terrorism.

March 6, 2006 – Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

A student at the University of North Carolina drove his SUV into a group of students to “avenge the deaths of Muslims worldwide.” No fatalities were reported, but several were injured.

July 2, 2008 – Jerusalem, Israel

A Palestinian man drove a bulldozer into a group of people, killing 3 and injuring more than 30. He was shot and killed by Israeli police.

May 22, 2013 – Woolwich, London, UK

British soldier Lee Rigby was struck by a car and then murdered by two Islamist extremists. The attackers claimed they were retaliating for Western military actions in Muslim countries.

December 20, 2014 – Dijon, France

A man drove into pedestrians, shouting “Allahu Akbar.” 13 people were injured, and the attacker was linked to extremist motives.

2. December 22, 2014 – Nantes, France

A man drove a van into a Christmas market in Nantes, killing 1 person and injuring 10. The attacker also shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. Authorities suggested he had psychological issues.

July 14, 2016 – Nice, France

A man drove a 19-ton truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86 and injuring over 400. ISIS later claimed responsibility.

December 19, 2016 – Berlin, Germany

A truck was driven into a Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring 56. The attacker had pledged allegiance to ISIS.

March 22, 2017 – Westminster, London, UK

An attacker drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing 4 and injuring over 40 before fatally stabbing a police officer.

6. April 7, 2017 – Stockholm, Sweden

A stolen truck was driven into a department store in a busy pedestrian area. 5 people killed, 14 injured. The attacker expressed sympathy for extremist groups, including ISIS.

June 3, 2017 – London Bridge, London, UK

A van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge, followed by a stabbing spree. Eight people were killed, and 48 were injured. The attackers were inspired by ISIS.

August 17, 2017 – Barcelona, Spain

A van was driven into pedestrians on La Rambla, killing 14 and injuring over 100. ISIS claimed responsibility.

November 2, 2020 – Vienna, Austria

During a shooting spree, attackers used vehicles to target crowded areas, resulting in multiple fatalities.

June 6, 2021 – London, Ontario, Canada

A man deliberately drove a truck into a Muslim family, killing 4 and injuring 1. The attack was labeled as anti-Muslim terrorism.

November 21, 2021 – Waukesha, Wisconsin, USA

A man drove an SUV into a Christmas parade, killing 6 and injuring over 60. The attack was not clearly linked to terrorism but had devastating consequences.

April 7, 2023 – Tel Aviv, Israel

A vehicle rammed into tourists in Tel Aviv, killing 1 and injuring 6. The motive was suspected to be nationalistic or terrorist-related.

December 20, 2024 – Magdeburg, Germany

A vehicle was driven into a crowded Christmas market. At least 5 people killed, over 200 injured. The attacker was identified as a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian citizen who came to Germany in 2006.

