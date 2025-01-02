TERRORISMVehicles as a Terrorist Weapon: History of the Last 20 Years

Published 3 January 2025

The last twenty years have seen dozens of terrorist attacks in which the perpetrators used a vehicle as a weapon.

The last twenty years have seen dozens of terrorist attacks in which the perpetrators used a vehicle as a weapon.

Here is a detailed list of terrorist ramming attacks, focusing on significant incidents worldwide. Vehicle-ramming attacks have been used as a tactic by various individuals and groups, often targeting civilians, public gatherings, or crowded areas.

August 4, 2006 – San Francisco, California, USA
A man drove his SUV into pedestrians in San Francisco, killing 1 and injuring 18. The motive was unclear but linked to mental illness rather than organized terrorism.

March 6, 2006 – Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA
A student at the University of North Carolina drove his SUV into a group of students to “avenge the deaths of Muslims worldwide.” No fatalities were reported, but several were injured.

July 2, 2008 – Jerusalem, Israel
A Palestinian man drove a bulldozer into a group of people, killing 3 and injuring more than 30. He was shot and killed by Israeli police.

May 22, 2013 – Woolwich, London, UK
British soldier Lee Rigby was struck by a car and then murdered by two Islamist extremists. The attackers claimed they were retaliating for Western military actions in Muslim countries.

December 20, 2014 – Dijon, France
A man drove into pedestrians, shouting “Allahu Akbar.” 13 people were injured, and the attacker was linked to extremist motives.

2. December 22, 2014 – Nantes, France
A man drove a van into a Christmas market in Nantes, killing 1 person and injuring 10. The attacker also shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. Authorities suggested he had psychological issues.

July 14, 2016 – Nice, France
A man drove a 19-ton truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86 and injuring over 400. ISIS later claimed responsibility.

December 19, 2016 – Berlin, Germany
A truck was driven into a Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring 56. The attacker had pledged allegiance to ISIS.

March 22, 2017 – Westminster, London, UK
An attacker drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing 4 and injuring over 40 before fatally stabbing a police officer.

6. April 7, 2017 – Stockholm, Sweden
A stolen truck was driven into a department store in a busy pedestrian area. 5 people killed, 14 injured. The attacker expressed sympathy for extremist groups, including ISIS.

June 3, 2017 – London Bridge, London, UK
A van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge, followed by a stabbing spree. Eight people were killed, and 48 were injured. The attackers were inspired by ISIS.

August 17, 2017 – Barcelona, Spain
A van was driven into pedestrians on La Rambla, killing 14 and injuring over 100. ISIS claimed responsibility.

November 2, 2020 – Vienna, Austria
During a shooting spree, attackers used vehicles to target crowded areas, resulting in multiple fatalities.

June 6, 2021 – London, Ontario, Canada
A man deliberately drove a truck into a Muslim family, killing 4 and injuring 1. The attack was labeled as anti-Muslim terrorism.

November 21, 2021 – Waukesha, Wisconsin, USA
A man drove an SUV into a Christmas parade, killing 6 and injuring over 60. The attack was not clearly linked to terrorism but had devastating consequences.

April 7, 2023 – Tel Aviv, Israel
A vehicle rammed into tourists in Tel Aviv, killing 1 and injuring 6. The motive was suspected to be nationalistic or terrorist-related.

December 20, 2024 – Magdeburg, Germany
A vehicle was driven into a crowded Christmas market. At least 5 people killed, over 200 injured. The attacker was identified as a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian citizen who came to Germany in 2006.

Leave a comment

Register for your own account so you may participate in comment discussion. Please read the Comment Guidelines before posting. By leaving a comment, you agree to abide by our Comment Guidelines, our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Use. Please stay on topic, be civil, and be brief. Names are displayed with all comments. Learn more about Joining our Web Community.