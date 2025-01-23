WORLD ROUNDUP Russia's Military After Ukraine | America’s Departure from the WHO Would Harm Everyone | Science Could Be a Bright Spot in U.S.-China Relations, and more

Published 22 January 2025

Russia’s Military After Ukraine (Michelle Griséet al., RAND)

Potential pathways for the postwar reconstitution of the Russian armed forces.

The looming leadership vacuum in the Indo-Pacific (Jeffrey W. Hornung, Nikkei Asia)

Unpredictable Trump, lack of Abe figure in Japan, opens door for authoritarians

America’s Departure from the WHO Would Harm Everyone (Economist)

Whether it is a negotiating ploy remains to be seen.

Science Could Be a Bright Spot in U.S.-China Relations (Brendan Kelly and Jing Qian, Foreign Policy)

A renewed agreement may help stabilize a turbulent relationship.

Will Israel’s Netanyahu Survive the Cease-Fire? (David E. Rosenberg, Foreign Policy)

His coalition is unraveling but he has a trump card.