WORLD ROUNDUPRussia's Military After Ukraine | America’s Departure from the WHO Would Harm Everyone | Science Could Be a Bright Spot in U.S.-China Relations, and more

Published 22 January 2025

·  Russia’s Military After Ukraine

·  The looming leadership vacuum in the Indo-Pacific

·  America’s Departure from the WHO Would Harm Everyone

·  Science Could Be a Bright Spot in U.S.-China Relations

·  Will Israel’s Netanyahu Survive the Cease-Fire?

Russia’s Military After Ukraine  (Michelle Griséet al., RAND)
Potential pathways for the postwar reconstitution of the Russian armed forces.

The looming leadership vacuum in the Indo-Pacific  (Jeffrey W. Hornung, Nikkei Asia)
Unpredictable Trump, lack of Abe figure in Japan, opens door for authoritarians

America’s Departure from the WHO Would Harm Everyone  (Economist)
Whether it is a negotiating ploy remains to be seen.

Science Could Be a Bright Spot in U.S.-China Relations  (Brendan Kelly and Jing Qian, Foreign Policy)
A renewed agreement may help stabilize a turbulent relationship.

Will Israel’s Netanyahu Survive the Cease-Fire?  (David E. Rosenberg, Foreign Policy)
His coalition is unraveling but he has a trump card.