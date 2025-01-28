WILDFIRES 5 Israeli Innovations for Fighting Wildfires

By Zachy Hennessey

Published 28 January 2025

As regions from California to the Mediterranean face wildfire threats, these innovations can help win the battle against out-of-control flames.

While Los Angeles currently battles devastating blazes that have claimed 25 lives and forced over 200,000 evacuations since January 7, and countries worldwide face similar challenges, Israeli innovators are developing groundbreaking technologies that could transform how we fight these destructive forces of nature.

Israel’s own experience with wildfires, particularly recent fires in its northern region sparked by rocket attacks, has driven the development of cutting-edge firefighting solutions.

The country’s renowned tech sector has responded with characteristic ingenuity, creating tools that could benefit firefighting efforts worldwide.

Here are five remarkable Israeli innovations that are changing the landscape of wildfire management:

Autonomous Firefighting Drone Duo

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is developing a two-drone system that combines detection and firefighting capabilities.

The first drone serves as an early-warning system, equipped with specialized electro-optical equipment that can detect fires through heavy smoke at considerable distances.

The second drone automatically receives coordinates and deploys fire retardant precisely where needed, in an efficient one-two firefighting punch.

Iron Dome-Inspired Fire Protection

Taking inspiration from Israel’s renowned Iron Dome missile defense system, Tel Aviv-based FireDome has created a firefighting solution with a mechanical launcher that precisely deploys ecofriendly fire retardant capsules, creating a lasting protective barrier against approaching flames.

Early Detection Via Sound Recognition

Startup Firewave is developing a cutting-edge wildfire detection system that utilizes Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and artificial intelligence (AI).

Firewave’s technology can identify the unique acoustic signatures of fires in their earliest stages, enabling rapid response times that could significantly reduce the spread and impact of wildfires.

The system represents a proactive approach to wildfire management, focusing on early detection and prevention.

Laser-Based Treetop Fire Control

In a particularly innovative approach, Israeli startup Fighting Treetop Fire has developed a system that uses algorithm-controlled laser beams mounted on helicopters or trucks to remove potential fuel sources from treetops.

By targeting higher-up leaves, thin branches and pine needles, the system forces flames downward where traditional firefighting methods can more effectively contain them.

Aerial Water Dumping

The HyDrop system from Elbit features ecofriendly pellets, an onsite manufacturing facility, and an advanced delivery system that can be integrated with various aircraft types.

What sets HyDrop apart is its ability to operate in conditions that would ground traditional firefighting aircraft – including during nighttime and in low visibility situations.

With a remarkable coverage rate of over 8 gallons per hour and precision delivery that ensures safety in wildland-urban interface areas, HyDrop is transforming the effectiveness of aerial firefighting operations.

Zachy Hennessey is a writer and editor at ISRAEL21c. This article is published courtesy of Israel21c.

