WORLD ROUNDUP Europe’s Elon Musk Problem | Suriname, China, and the New Cold War | Rwanda Seizes an Opportunity in Congo, and more

Published 28 January 2025

· Europe’s Elon Musk Problem · Rwanda, the West’s “Donor Darling,” Seizes an Opportunity in Congo · Tulsi Gabbard’s Road to Damascus · Iran’s Alarming Nuclear Dash Will Soon Test Donald Trump · Trump Can’t Bully Latin America without Consequences · How Denmark Can Hit Back Against Trump on Greenland · Suriname, China, and the New Cold War · Iran Can’t Touch Israel’s F-35I “Adir” Jets

Europe’s Elon Musk Problem (Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic)

He and other tech oligarchs are making it impossible to conduct free and fair elections anywhere.

Rwanda, the West’s “Donor Darling,” Seizes an Opportunity in Congo (Ruth Maclean, New York Times)

Tulsi Gabbard’s Road to Damascus (Economist)

How a peace-loving Democrat from Hawaii became an apologist for one of the world’s most brutal dictators.

Iran’s Alarming Nuclear Dash Will Soon Test Donald Trump (Economist)

There is no plausible civilian use for the enhanced uranium Iran is producing.

Trump Can’t Bully Latin America without Consequences (Oliver Stuenkel, Foreign Policy)

Aggressive U.S. foreign policy could push regional governments into China’s arms.

How Denmark Can Hit Back Against Trump on Greenland (Elisabeth Braw, Foreign Policy)

The White House is threatening a close ally with a trade war or worse—but Copenhagen has leverage that could inflict instant pain on the U.S. economy.

Suriname, China, and the New Cold War (Scott B. MacDonald, National Interest)

Although Suriname is one of the smallest countries in the Western Hemisphere, it is gaining importance as it heads in the same direction as neighboring Guyana in becoming one of the world’s newest oil producers. This is a development that both Washington and Beijing are watching closely, especially as they seek to consolidate their positions in the Americas within the context of an intensifying global rivalry that has all the hallmarks of a new Cold War.

Iran Can’t Touch Israel’s F-35I “Adir” Jets (Maya Carlin, National Interest)

The Jewish state became the first nation outside of the Joint Strike Fighter’s nine-nation co-development group to purchase the F-35 platform back in 2010.