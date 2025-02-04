RADIATION PROTECTION Volcanic Ash Can Be Used for Radiation Shielding

Published 4 February 2025

Radiation shielding is essential for hospitals, industrial sites, and nuclear facilities. Researchers have found a surprising new use for the copious amounts of volcanic ash scattered across the Philippines: it can be used to shield against harmful radiation.

Researchers from the Ateneo de Manila University and from National University- Mall of Asia Campus have found a surprising new use for the copious amounts of volcanic ash scattered across the Philippines: it can be used to shield against harmful radiation.

Radiation shielding is essential for hospitals, industrial sites, and nuclear facilities. These places use ionizing radiation for beneficial purposes such as in helping doctors treat sick organs and broken bones; looking for structural weaknesses in buildings; or helping sterilize food for longer shelf life. Though useful, exposure to ionizing radiation can be harmful for prolonged periods—hence the need for shielding. However, currently available materials like concrete and lead can be expensive and environmentally hazardous. Construction materials made from volcanic ash offer a potential sustainable and lightweight alternative.

In 2020, Taal Volcano erupted and covered large areas of Luzon with ash, posing serious disposal challenges. Instead of treating this pyroclastic material as waste, researchers Floyd Rey P. Plando, Myris V. Supnad, and Joel T. Maquiling investigated the potential use of Taal volcanic ash (TVA) in construction applications. They tested the physical and chemical properties of TVA-based geopolymer mortar and discovered that the natural presence of iron-rich minerals gave it strong radiation attenuation properties.

“Iron has greater interaction power because it contains more electrons. In addition, it is a dense metal due to its heavy and tightly-packed structure. High-electron and denser material, such as TVA, has stronger efficiency in blocking hazardous X-rays and gamma rays,” Plando said.

“Moreover, the optimal blend of volcanic ash and aggregates result in effective photon (radiation) attenuation because of the resulting disorder (entropy) in granular matter microstructures,” Maquiling further explained.

Since volcanic materials are abundant in the tectonically active Philippine archipelago, this discovery offers a practical way to manage disaster waste while also enhancing safety in critical areas.

Further studies are needed to refine the material’s durability and optimize its shielding performance, but this breakthrough demonstrates that even byproducts of cataclysmic natural events can lead to meaningful and life-saving innovation.

More Stories:

Leave a comment