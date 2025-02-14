WORLD ROUNDUP Can Europe Defend Itself from Russia? | Germany Has Lost Count of Migrant Terrorist Attacks – the AfD Hasn’t | Italy Is Trump’s New Bridge to Europe, and more

Published 14 February 2025

· Ben Wallace: Trump’s Ukraine Peace Talks Have Echoes of Nazi Appeasement · Why Is Trump Trying to Lose Our New Cold War with China? · Donald Trump’s Super Bowl Tariffs Are an Act of Self-Harm · Europe Cannot Rely on U.S. Protection, Pentagon Chief Tells NATO Allies · How Venezuela Helps Fuel the Violence in Colombia · Starmer’s Security Excuse for Chagos Deal “Blown Out the Water” –by His Own Science Minister · Trump’s Trade Wars Are Self-Defeating · Can Europe Defend Itself from Russia? · Germany Has Lost Count of Migrant Terrorist Attacks –the AfD Hasn’t · Italy Is Trump’s New Bridge to Europe

Ben Wallace: Trump’s Ukraine Peace Talks Have Echoes of Nazi Appeasement (Danielle Sheridan, The Telegraph)

Former defense secretary warns there could be repeat of Neville Chamberlain’s “peace for our time” moment.

Why Is Trump Trying to Lose Our New Cold War with China? (Michael McFaul, The Dispatch)

He doesn’t care about the policies or ideals that helped us prevail against the USSR.

Donald Trump’s Super Bowl Tariffs Are an Act of Self-Harm ((Economist)

Duties on aluminum and steel will throttle American industry and fragment global markets.

Europe Cannot Rely on U.S. Protection, Pentagon Chief Tells NATO Allies (Joe Barnes, The Telegraph)

Pete Hegseth says America will focus on domestic concerns and the threat of China over sending peace-keeping troops to Ukraine.

How Venezuela Helps Fuel the Violence in Colombia (Julie Turkewitz, New York Times)

After finding refuge and building power in Venezuela, a decades-old rebel group has waged the worst violence in Colombia in a generation, setting off troubling regional tensions.

Starmer’s Security Excuse for Chagos Deal “Blown Out the Water” –by His Own Science Minister (Tony Diver, The Telegraph)

Sir Chris Bryant appears to undermine the PM’s case for the controversial move after saying a UN body could not close communication channels.

Trump’s Trade Wars Are Self-Defeating (Keith Johnson, Foreign Policy)

The economic own goals are bad. The strategic backfires are worse.

Can Europe Defend Itself from Russia? (Ben Farmer, The Telegraph)

As the US calls on the Continent to step up its own protection, allies face a daunting task.

Germany Has Lost Count of Migrant Terrorist Attacks –the AfD Hasn’t (James Rothwell, The Telegraph)

Far-Right party to exploit migration in election after failed Afghan asylum seeker suspected of Munich car ramming.

Italy Is Trump’s New Bridge to Europe (Giovanni Legorano, Foreign Policy)

Giorgia Meloni wants to be Europe’s top transatlantic leader for the Trump era.