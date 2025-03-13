DEMOCRACY WATCH DOGE Is the Deep State | An Unexpected Trump Bump for the World’s Centrists | Musk’s Madisonian Insight—And Its Troubling Consequences, and more

· An Unexpected Trump Bump for the World’s Centrists · The Death of Scandal · DOGE Is the Deep State · Trump, by Any Means Necessary · Putin Is Loving This · Musk’s Madisonian Insight—And Its Troubling Consequences · Donald Trump Is Setting New Boundaries for Political Speech

An Unexpected Trump Bump for the World’s Centrists (Mark Landler, New York Times)

As President Trump’s “shock and awe” policies radiate around the world, they are galvanizing support for moderate leaders and unifying Europe.

The Death of Scandal (Bob Bauer, The Atlantic)

Shocking revelations often used to lead to meaningful governmental reforms. But not in the age of Donald Trump.

DOGE Is the Deep State (Brian Barrett, Wired)

A shadowy group of unelected figures reshaping the federal government to their own benefit from the inside? Sounds familiar!

Trump, by Any Means Necessary (David Frum, The Atlantic)

Trump tried to steal the 2020 election. He shows no sign that he would accept a loss in the future.

Putin Is Loving This (Olga Khazan, The Atlantic)

Russian state TV is sounding an awful lot like Trumpworld these days.

Musk’s Madisonian Insight—And Its Troubling Consequences (Bridget Fahey, The Atlantic)

The Department of Government Efficiency’s seizure of government databases is not just an act of bureaucratic reorganization. It is an act of constitutional restructuring.

Donald Trump Is Setting New Boundaries for Political Speech (Economist)

You can probably guess who’s still free to say what they want.