POLITICIZING THE FBI The Parallels Between Kash Patel and William J. Burns, a Scandal-Mongering 1920s FBI Director — an FBI Historian Explains

Published 15 March 2025

As an FBI historian, I have researched political influence on the FBI. It’s still early days, but Kash Patel’s confirmation has one clear, if century-old, comparison in FBI history. It is not J. Edgar Hoover, but Hoover’s immediate predecessor, William J. Burns, who served as director from 1921 through 1924.With bogus charges and spurious probe, Burnsused the FBI to go after lawmakers who wanted to investigate the Teapot Dome Scandal. Trump’s and Patel’s own words portend the FBI returning to the open political targeting of the Teapot Dome era. History whispers a warning.

After winning the 2024 election, President Donald Trump said on Nov. 30 that his new FBI director would be Kash Patel, a controversial lawyer and former Trump aide known for backing right-wing conspiracies.

Patel officially replaced FBI Director Christopher Wray, a 2017 Trump appointee, on Feb. 20, 2025.

By law, FBI directors serve a 10-year term to avoid White House political interference. Wray was in his eighth year. Patel stands outside the norm of FBI directors over the past century. They have generally been apolitical and independent investigators, upholding the rule of law. Patel’s own words, however, appear to contradict this.

Patel has supported Trump’s 2024 campaign vow to use federal power to “root out” political opponents.

“We’re going to come after you whether it’s criminally or civilly,” Patel said in December 2023. Patel’s 2023 book, “Government Gangsters,” includes a list of top-ranking government officials, which Democrats say is an enemies list.

As an FBI historian, I have researched political influence on the FBI. While it’s still early days, Patel’s confirmation has one clear, if century-old, comparison in FBI history.

The FBI of the Past

Some observers have compared Patel to J. Edgar Hoover, the domineering FBI director between 1924 and 1972 who was renowned for FBI abuses. In 1956, Hoover created COINTELPRO, an illegal counterintelligence program that targeted communists, war protesters and even civil rights activists.

While Hoover also sometimes catered to White House political interests – such as monitoring foreign policy critics and providing information on political opponents – he did so only when it suited his particular interests. Hoover, who served under eight presidents, was an autonomous bureaucrat. He prioritized targeting communists and containing American culture from nontraditional forces, while vigorously promoting the FBI’s independence.

The more apt comparison to Patel in FBI history lies with Hoover’s immediate predecessor, William J. Burns, who served as director from 1921 through 1924.

Burns was a well-known author and owner of the Burns International Detective Agency, a private investigative agency. The public knew him as the American Sherlock Holmes.

Yet Burns never hesitated to use his power to protect the political interests of his superior, the politically connected attorney general, Harry Daugherty. The FBI is an agency within the Department of Justice.