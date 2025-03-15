WORLD ROUNDUP The Return of Spheres of Influence | Germany Debates Issue of Nuclear Weapons | The Russian Delusion About Ukraine, and more

Published 15 March 2025

Trump’s Whims Are Overriding the National Interest (Economist)

Foreign-policy realists will struggle to explain America’s sharp turn.

America’s Bullied Allies Need to Toughen Up (Economist)

To avoid being crushed, they need a better plan than flattery and concessions.

A Better Way to Defend America (Stephen Peter Rosen, Foreign Affairs)

Base more U.S. forces in the Western Hemisphere—and fewer in Asia and Europe.

Germany Debates Issue of Nuclear Weapons (Nina Werkhäuser, DW)

US nuclear weapons are still stationed in Germany. But President Donald Trump’s pivot away from Europe is weakening shared nuclear deterrence. Could France help out?

The Russian Delusion About Ukraine (Casey Michel, The Bulwark)

Behind Putin’s war—and any discussions about peace—is a two-century-old fiction about the two countries’ unity.

How to Toughen Up Taiwan(Daniel Byman and Seth G. Jones, Foreign Affairs)

America must help the island deal with China’s gray-zone tactics.

The Return of Spheres of Influence (Monica Duffy Toft, Foreign Affairs)

Will negotiations over Ukraine be a new Yalta Conference that carves up the world?

How Dangerous Would Asian Security Be without America? (Economist)

The balance of power is harsher for allies in Asia than in Europe.

Can the US pry Russia Away from China? (Danila Galperovich, VOA News)

While President Donald Trump has said he has good personal relations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, there is a consensus among experts in Washington that the China-Russia partnership poses a threat to U.S. interests, and that while Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, tried to establish a strategic dialogue with China, the Trump team appears to be prioritizing normalized ties with Russia while punishing China over trade.

Cuba’s National Grid Fails, Leaving Millions Without Power (Kate Hairsine, DW)

Cuba suffered a general blackout caused by a crash of its national electricity grid, officials have said.

Greenland Parties Unite to Reject Trump’s Annexation Plans (Kate Hairsine, DW

Greenland’s political parties have jointly denounced US President Donald Trump’s vow to take control of the Arctic island.