GREEN CARDS Under What Circumstances Can a U.S. Green Card Be Revoked?

By Aline Barros

Published 15 March 2025

The recent arrest of Palestinian activist and U.S. legal permanent resident Mahmoud Khalil, who played a prominent role in last year’s Columbia University protests over the war in Gaza, has prompted questions about the limits of a green card.

The recent arrest of Palestinian activist and U.S. legal permanent resident Mahmoud Khalil, who played a prominent role in last year’s Columbia University protests over the war in Gaza, has prompted questions about the limits of a green card.

A green card holder since 2024, Khalil was granted lawful permanent residency status in the U.S. But green card holders can lose their status and face deportation if they violate immigration law.

A federal judge on Wednesday extended efforts to halt Khalil’s deportation, and the New York resident remains in detention in Louisiana although he has not been charged with any crime.

It is not a criminal offense to disagree, even openly, with the U.S. government’s policy or actions, and the Bill of Rights protects free speech and the right to assemble.

The Why

Green cards can be revoked, New York-based immigration lawyer Linda Dakin-Grimm told VOA.

“It’s not that common, but it also isn’t rare. People lose their green cards most often when they’re convicted of crimes. … A green card is not citizenship. It’s seen as a privilege that you earn, but you can also lose it if you engage in conduct that is contrary to the conditions that green card holders live under,” she said.

Examples of crimes that can cause a green card holder can lose their status include aggravated felonies, drug offenses, fraud, or national security concerns such as ties to a terrorist group. Green card holders can also lose their status and lawful permanent residency status for being deemed a threat to national security.

If a green card holder is accused of a crime, their criminal case will go through the justice system. But the process to revoke their permanent status takes place in immigration court, where officials must present evidence to justify revoking a green card.

The How

Revoking a green card is a legal process that starts when the U.S. government determines that an individual has violated immigration laws.

The case can come to the government’s attention in different ways, either through a routine immigration check, law enforcement investigation, or whistleblower.

“It could theoretically be a whistleblower. Someone who has some information. … Could they call the State Department? Maybe. Could they call the ICE hotline? Maybe,” Dakin-Grimm said.

The Department of Homeland Security usually initiates the process. The green card holder will receive a document known as a Notice to Appear in immigration court or, in serious cases, they may be arrested and detained.